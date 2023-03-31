Sounds like the Trump indictment talking points went out. You’d think the people cheering this unprecedented case targeting the former president for political gain would at least TRY not to copy each other word for word when tweeting about how somber it all is …

But then again, it is Adam Kinzinger and Eric Swalwell we’re talking about here.

Too funny.

Today is a somber day for our nation. Donald Trump committed many crimes, but this indictment should be a reminder that in America, NO ONE is above the law. We must move forward and let justice prevail. The anti-democratic threat, however, hasn’t diminished. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 30, 2023

Somber day

Justice.

How DEEP.

Then again though …

But not an NPC, folks. He swears. pic.twitter.com/IhWAd7Y2vt — Bangor BC (@bangormet) March 31, 2023

Somber day.

Justice.

Wow.

@AdamKinzinger

From the mouth of one of the most corrupt politicians in Washington 🙄 pic.twitter.com/QRvg8HC6QI — Shay, RN (@ShayShaye2626) March 30, 2023

Nah, you’re misreading this. The gloves are off now. Looking forward to Republicans playing the same game! — Matt 🌴☀️🍕 (@mattsgoodtweets) March 30, 2023

Adam displaying his Second Amendment rights!👇 pic.twitter.com/mYLijcekLb — Mega MAGA🇺🇸Sunny Days🌞Deplorable Hoosier🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) March 30, 2023

See you got your talking points. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 30, 2023

Trump called this the darkest day in American history. Not Antietam, Not Pearl Harbor, not 9/11 This. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 30, 2023

Memo. Talking points. Same diff.

I honestly thought this was statement from Babylon Bee — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) March 31, 2023

Sit down little fella — Fact Checker (@TrumpFL) March 31, 2023

When do you get indicted? — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@skipmav) March 31, 2023

Except Hunter right? He is above the law clearly. — The Angry Toaster (@AngryMFToaster) March 30, 2023

Clearly.

***

***

