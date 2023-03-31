It would be unprofessional, cruel, and tacky to ask how drunk Nancy Pelosi was when she tweeted out this hot mess about Trump’s indictment last night. Truly, beneath us here even at Twitchy to write such a thing … NOT. Oopsie, we totally already wrote it. Oh well, the truth hurts.

Leave it to ol’ Nan to give the whole, vile, corrupt, ‘plan’ away because she can’t help but try and take a victory lap over this stuff. Notice what she says about Trump having to prove his INNOCENCE.

We hate to break it to her, but here in America, it’s still innocent until proven GUILTY.

Suppose it’s kind of us to assume she was drinking and not a total DOLT when it comes to the basic fundamentals of our country.

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

Which facts and which laws?

HA!

And there it is … ‘to prove innocence.’

We see you, Nancy. We see Alvin too. This is about ‘getting’ Trump. Not justice. Not the law. REVENGE.

Bad legal takes pic.twitter.com/xdziPKd1eC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2023

Seriously, one of the worst.

“Granted right” “Prove your innocence” This is the most anti-American vomit that has ever exited your commie mouth. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 31, 2023

If you truly believed no one was above the law, you would have called for the prosecution of the Epstein clients and presidential war criminals. You didn’t, and you never will. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) March 31, 2023

Your insider trading has been above the law for your entire career… sit down. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 31, 2023

That is a gross inversion of the rule of law. We are all innocent until proven guilty. No one has to "prove innocence," you criminal. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) March 31, 2023

“No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.” Erm…WHAT? — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 31, 2023

Former speaker of the house ladies and gentlemen. Prove innocence? And the seals clap along having zero understanding where this ends. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) March 31, 2023

Says the insidetrader — aka (@akafacehots) March 31, 2023

Are you truly this ignorant? This imbecilic? This misguided? This fascistic? A "trial to prove innocence"? Are you familiar with the concept of presumption of innocence as the DEFAULT a priori position? You are a disgrace. [I'll retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 31, 2023

Yes.

Yes.

Yes.

Yes.

And yes.

Yeah, she also got ‘fact-checked’ by Twitter.

Good times.

***

