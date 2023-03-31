It would be unprofessional, cruel, and tacky to ask how drunk Nancy Pelosi was when she tweeted out this hot mess about Trump’s indictment last night. Truly, beneath us here even at Twitchy to write such a thing … NOT. Oopsie, we totally already wrote it. Oh well, the truth hurts.

Leave it to ol’ Nan to give the whole, vile, corrupt, ‘plan’ away because she can’t help but try and take a victory lap over this stuff. Notice what she says about Trump having to prove his INNOCENCE.

We hate to break it to her, but here in America, it’s still innocent until proven GUILTY.

Suppose it’s kind of us to assume she was drinking and not a total DOLT when it comes to the basic fundamentals of our country.

Which facts and which laws?

HA!

And there it is … ‘to prove innocence.’

We see you, Nancy. We see Alvin too. This is about ‘getting’ Trump. Not justice. Not the law. REVENGE.

Seriously, one of the worst.

Yes.

Yes.

Yes.

Yes.

And yes.

Yeah, she also got ‘fact-checked’ by Twitter.

Good times.

***

***

