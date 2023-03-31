Groups behind the obnoxious, divisive, hateful, nonsensical ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ have decided to call it off. Not because a member of their community slaughtered six innocent Christians, no no, they claim it’s because they’ve received credible threats to life and safety.

The irony, right?

The group behind "Trans D*y of V*ngeance" says it is cancelling its event on April 1 due to "credible threat to life and safety." They don't say if those threats are from their group or someone else. pic.twitter.com/fK4ApEmvyx — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 31, 2023

Hey, not a whole lot of sympathy here, folks. You can’t spend months spewing hate-filled rhetoric about GENOCIDE to mentally unwell people and then act surprised or play the victim when a member of your community does something horrific.

Like you know, shooting helpless Christian children.

As usual, though, THEY are the real victims ya’ know.

Somebody got a phone call, LOL. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 31, 2023

Vengeance day isn't very vengeance-y then if you are scaredy little dweebs — Tim Hoffman (@thesweetlycool) March 31, 2023

Whose lives and whose safety though? Just askin. — Vivian Louise (@VivianLouise9) March 31, 2023

My money is on embarrassed benefactors who begged them to shut down the clown show. (for now) — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) March 31, 2023

FBI told them their agents needed to reschedule and couldn't join them. — Jonathan the Goalie (@GoalieJonathan) March 31, 2023

Heh.

Thank God for small favors — tabi_cat (@camitchell123) March 31, 2023

Amen.

And again – we will never see the manifesto… — Lefties Suck (@LeftiesSuckD) March 31, 2023

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath. It would be very politically inconvenient for the Left for it to come out …

They talk a big game but don’t have the balls! — Dr Deacon Frost II (@DeaconFrost95) March 31, 2023

We see what they did there.

Too bad so sad, trans activists.

***

Related:

Daily Mirror DRAGGED for weepy, mournful tweet about mass-murderer Audrey Hale’s ‘whimsical’ artwork

Nancy Pelosi accidentally gives the WHOLE, vile plan away in tweet about Trump’s indictment

Glenn Beck goes NUCLEAR with Tucker Carlson in response to Trump’s indictment and DAAAMN (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!