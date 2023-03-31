Groups behind the obnoxious, divisive, hateful, nonsensical ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ have decided to call it off. Not because a member of their community slaughtered six innocent Christians, no no, they claim it’s because they’ve received credible threats to life and safety.

The irony, right?

Hey, not a whole lot of sympathy here, folks. You can’t spend months spewing hate-filled rhetoric about GENOCIDE to mentally unwell people and then act surprised or play the victim when a member of your community does something horrific.

Like you know, shooting helpless Christian children.

As usual, though, THEY are the real victims ya’ know.

Sadly, we’re not holding our breath. It would be very politically inconvenient for the Left for it to come out …

Too bad so sad, trans activists.

