We have seen some really obnoxious tweets and headlines from the Left trying to paint mass-murderer Audrey Hale as some sort of victim because she wanted to go by he/him pronouns. Even Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration’s heart goes out to the trans-community because THEY are under attack.

Knowing damn well it was actually Christians who were under attack.

But this, you guys, from The Daily Mirror, talking about Hale’s ‘whimsical artwork’ takes the cake. It’s so bad, they’ve tweeted it and deleted it more than once … every time we remind them that we’ll never know what the three murdered children may have been, they run away.

We snagged a screenshot.

Sadder about Audrey than the children she slaughtered. Classy.

Can see why they deleted it although we think it was the pushback they received for it, not that they figured out this was gross and thoughtless.

How about the kids she slaughtered as well as the families of the staff you vile ghouls. What could they have been? pic.twitter.com/uyihtT4Lct — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) March 31, 2023

You deleted this, then reposted it?? Tell me, are you trying to out-do Rolling Stone? pic.twitter.com/QbNlfDKwvR — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 31, 2023

The Milwaukee Cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer could have been a chef as his sous vide pectoral was “delectable” and “complex”, a former acquaintance has revealed. pic.twitter.com/p0D7w5ltnS — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 31, 2023

After tweeting and deleting this story at least three times in 24 hours , @DailyMirror has seemingly given up on their story mourning the loss of Audrey Hale and deleted it all together. I wonder why they don’t have any conviction in their reporting. pic.twitter.com/oIkw0wq7ZG — Storm (@stormrobinson) March 31, 2023

Deleted it altogether.

Again, not because it was gross, but because they couldn’t deal with the pushback. Watch, they’ll write something about how the haters came out of the woodwork when they posted this and how they can see why Hale felt so oppressed and had no other option if she ‘wanted to be seen’.

Hey, we’ve seen some really horrible stuff, nothing would surprise us at this point.

