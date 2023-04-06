Tom Nichols is BLOCKING people … so brave, so stunning. Seems he and others on the Left don’t like it much when those on the Right point out familial conflicts of interest with the judge in Trump’s case, Juan Merchan. Oh, they’re attacking the families of judges they disagree with (see ANY judge Trump appointed to SCOTUS) but if you dare point out the judge’s daughter has a connection to the White House YOU’RE BAD, M’KAY?!

Super bad!

And it will get you blocked by Tom because it’s gangsterism.

Heh.

Guess how this went for ol’ moobs?

For Tom to be kidding he would first have to have a sense of humor and to be honest we’re not entirely sure he does.

But it’s different when it’s someone who could TAKE DOWN TRUMP.

Oops.

Darn those tweets that last FOREVER.

Twat. Hack.

Embrace the power of AND.

So straight-up GANGSTER.

***

***

