Tom Nichols is BLOCKING people … so brave, so stunning. Seems he and others on the Left don’t like it much when those on the Right point out familial conflicts of interest with the judge in Trump’s case, Juan Merchan. Oh, they’re attacking the families of judges they disagree with (see ANY judge Trump appointed to SCOTUS) but if you dare point out the judge’s daughter has a connection to the White House YOU’RE BAD, M’KAY?!

Super bad!

And it will get you blocked by Tom because it’s gangsterism.

Heh.

I’ll block anyone discussing the judge’s family, or anyone in my TL arguing with people trying to discuss the judge’s family. That shit is straight up gangsterism And we’re not gonna be doing that today. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 4, 2023

Guess how this went for ol’ moobs?

Have you seen this?https://t.co/WsVr5RGsgA — Freedom Loving Patriot (@TunTavern0369) April 4, 2023

Ah shit sorry you made these rules pic.twitter.com/cvqkHnL2rE — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) April 5, 2023

It’s only gangsterism when it’s again the side Tom likes at the moment — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 5, 2023

Omg!! You have to be kidding!!! — Coco 🇺🇸 (@cocolou61) April 5, 2023

For Tom to be kidding he would first have to have a sense of humor and to be honest we’re not entirely sure he does.

You've had zero problems with people discussing Trump's family all over your timeline for years, including Barron when he was still a kid. — NOLA Nobody (@nola_nobody) April 4, 2023

But it’s different when it’s someone who could TAKE DOWN TRUMP.

Oops.

Darn those tweets that last FOREVER.

I was gonna say Twat, but hack works! — PoliticalAbhor (@PoliticalAbhor) April 5, 2023

Twat. Hack.

Embrace the power of AND.

This is the best parody account on Twitter today. "Gangsterism" 🤣🤣🤣 — MAGA WOMAN 🐘 (@LuvMyManInBlue) April 5, 2023

So straight-up GANGSTER.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald takes NPR APART in GLORIOUS (brutal) thread proving they ARE state-affiliated media

We just came to chew gum and kick Lefty butt – they’ve indicted Trump and we’re ALL outta gum

Adam Kinzinger and Eric Swalwell MOCKED for tweeting basically the same CRAP about Trump indictment

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!