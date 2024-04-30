Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots

Today, Fox News ran a super interesting expose following the money behind the Pro Palestine protests. Better yet, they are Pro Hamas protests. Let's be honest. It's important to watch this whole segment.

.@BillHemmer and William La Jeunesse have followed the money behind the *highly coordinated* anti-Israel protests:



Certainly explains why all their tactics (and even tents) are identical… pic.twitter.com/OUQTxlcIgm — Caitlin Sutherland (@CaitlinAPT) April 30, 2024

So, basically, these protest movements are very well funded. No one is surprised the Soros family is a major contributor. If there is an issue, they are always going to be on the wrong side of it. In addition, the fees students pay when they enroll in these colleges are going to these organizations. That is infuriating. One final major funder is a New York group called West Pac. Needless to say, these aren't just passionate students. They are very well coordinated and financed. Sickening.

In case you were tempted to believe these campus protests were organic and just sprung up on their own…



Liberal political groups are funding everything from their matching tents to their matching talking points across the country. https://t.co/xlRuNN9NhV — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 30, 2024

This is why the Left wins on so many social issues. They have well paid grassroots organizers who work to disrupt and wear down. The Right has nothing to match it.

Professional agitators funded by liberal ‘dark money’ grants and the campuses themselves. https://t.co/kvw6ZiqRUT — varyar (@varyarpol) April 30, 2024

Groups that fund and facilitate illegal activities should be prosecuted under RICO statutes. https://t.co/LxjdZgSoio — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) April 30, 2024

None of this was ever “organic” something needs to be done about this problem! https://t.co/WjmmU0FLfr — 🇺🇸 (@debivino1961) April 30, 2024

It was always intended to make Jewish students feel they are not welcome on campus and to cause them to live in fear. It's horrific.

The Pro Palestinian protests have been going on for months, it is well known George Soros and other dark money groups are funding this, just like they all funded BLM/ANTIFA riots, and here we are once again, knowing who is behind it and still nothing is being down to hold them… — OurVoicesWILLNOTBeSilenced (@cgosselinaikens) April 30, 2024

Literally, nothing is being done to stop this.

Evidence for what we all knew already: it's very well funded and coordinated astroturf https://t.co/AC6CdKXvE8 — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) April 30, 2024

It is just another plot to bring down America and cause tension among American citizens.

Shut down Soros and this Rockefeller group and confiscate their property. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 30, 2024

It was never an organic protest. Something we ALL knew. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 30, 2024

This is election interference and intentional dismantling of our society. Why haven't these dark money contributors been arrested. — amillieminute (@amillieminute) April 30, 2024

The primary thing all these campuses have in common, they have an SJP chapter — Elazar Katsky (@ESKatsky) April 30, 2024

SJP is 'Students for Justice for Palestine', a total misnomer. They should be honest and call themselves 'Students for the destruction of Israel'. That is their one and only goal.











