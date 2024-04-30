Governor Ron DeSantis Sues Joe Biden Over Dismantling the Rights of Women in...
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:35 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Today, Fox News ran a super interesting expose following the money behind the Pro Palestine protests. Better yet, they are Pro Hamas protests. Let's be honest. It's important to watch this whole segment.

So, basically, these protest movements are very well funded. No one is surprised the Soros family is a major contributor. If there is an issue, they are always going to be on the wrong side of it. In addition, the fees students pay when they enroll in these colleges are going to these organizations. That is infuriating. One final major funder is a New York group called West Pac. Needless to say, these aren't just passionate students. They are very well coordinated and financed. Sickening.

This is why the Left wins on so many social issues. They have well paid grassroots organizers who work to disrupt and wear down. The Right has nothing to match it.

It was always intended to make Jewish students feel they are not welcome on campus and to cause them to live in fear. It's horrific.

Literally, nothing is being done to stop this.

It is just another plot to bring down America and cause tension among American citizens.

SJP is 'Students for Justice for Palestine', a total misnomer. They should be honest and call themselves 'Students for the destruction of Israel'. That is their one and only goal.




