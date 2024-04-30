Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes

One thing you can always count on is President Trump to entertain. Even when he may not intend to, every move he makes gets people talking. Today, it was an expression he made when heading into court. Most people can relate with how irritated he must feel by this dog and pony show.
Trump heading back into court today, via Getty pic.twitter.com/mgI75EKJjE— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 30, 2024
Right way, the memes on Twitter started and they were hilarious.
When you find out @KristiNoem shot a puppy: https://t.co/E5G8jabwwC pic.twitter.com/XOgaeEzsMn— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 30, 2024
Oof.
Me leaving Red Lobster after bankrupting them on that “All You Can Eat Shrimp” promo https://t.co/4TSSISPHaP pic.twitter.com/lObxV9Eur7— Magills (@magills_) April 30, 2024
Those coconut shrimp just hit right.
https://t.co/E5G8jabwwC pic.twitter.com/c62YXGL16K— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 30, 2024
Maybe it was just a belated birthday cake for Melania.
https://t.co/E5G8jabwwC pic.twitter.com/aqhJtxbFgg— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 30, 2024
It's the worst.
April 30, 2024
Dizzy Gillespie reborn. Give that man a trumpet. https://t.co/ruKZMXflFV— Kai K9 Sage🦋🐳 It’s still Tw*++*r (@matson9999) April 30, 2024
Who knew President Trump was also a musician?
They're so bad he's gonna hold his breath until the odor subsides?— chris diamond (@stuckwithafork) April 30, 2024
Well, Leftists sometimes don't bathe or wear deodorant so that makes sense.
Whew boy, this photo: https://t.co/nB9aOpxqTb— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) April 30, 2024
He really is over the stupidity.
When Laura Loomer has been skittering at you for two hours. https://t.co/olQW8MJWrC pic.twitter.com/TGGX7OrjQs— BCinSoFL🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️🌈 (@BCinKWFL) April 30, 2024
She is still really mad over his meeting with Governor DeSantis. Sigh.
Trump entertains bored courtroom audience by making everyone a balloon animal https://t.co/ttATBWPty9 pic.twitter.com/gGJ0B8W1Ad— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 30, 2024
It is all a circus and the prosecutors are clowns, so this makes sense.
My toddler when I ask what happened to the crayons pic.twitter.com/Z9LVr5aKry— Magills (@magills_) April 30, 2024
Her: “Did you put all 15 citrus Zyns in your mouth?”— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 30, 2024
Me:…. https://t.co/E5G8jabwwC pic.twitter.com/NshLUDwTiE
Tucker Carlson is clearly to blame for this trend. Heh.
When it’s 8 PM on a Sunday and your kid tells you he forgot to make a diorama for class tomorrow pic.twitter.com/21K60DvrDN— Magills (@magills_) April 30, 2024
Every parent in America can relate. Thank goodness summer is right around the corner.
When you’ve been in court all day and need to take a huge rip from your vape pen. https://t.co/E5G8jabwwC pic.twitter.com/xW49QIzrVU— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 30, 2024
He has now fully morphed into Florida man.
When your mom says not to gulp your chocolate milk, but you feeling sassy. https://t.co/NkEyRxE3ps— AnotherTerribleIdea (@ATIChannel) April 30, 2024
Then your brother slaps your cheeks and it goes spewing all over the kitchen.
Our next POTUS, go cry a river dimocraps— RemovedJim11B2P (@Jim11P) April 30, 2024
November cannot come soon enough. The Leftist tears will be delicious.
