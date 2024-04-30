Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes

Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool

One thing you can always count on is President Trump to entertain. Even when he may not intend to, every move he makes gets people talking. Today, it was an expression he made when heading into court. Most people can relate with how irritated he must feel by this dog and pony show.

Right way, the memes on Twitter started and they were hilarious.

Oof. 

Those coconut shrimp just hit right.

Maybe it was just a belated birthday cake for Melania.

It's the worst.

Who knew President Trump was also a musician?

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
Well, Leftists sometimes don't bathe or wear deodorant so that makes sense.

He really is over the stupidity.

She is still really mad over his meeting with Governor DeSantis. Sigh.

It is all a circus and the prosecutors are clowns, so this makes sense.

Tucker Carlson is clearly to blame for this trend. Heh.

Every parent in America can relate. Thank goodness summer is right around the corner.

He has now fully morphed into Florida man.

Then your brother slaps your cheeks and it goes spewing all over the kitchen. 

November cannot come soon enough. The Leftist tears will be delicious.





