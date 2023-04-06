Dylan Mulvaney is clearly playing a ‘part’. And it’s not a great part at that. For some reason, Dylan seems to think women run around giggling about how stupid they are, fluttering their eyelashes and talking like they’re a 12-year-old girl in junior high. He is one of the most embarrassing, lazy caricatures of a woman we have ever seen … and the fact so many large brands are using HIM as some sort of spokesman while men pretend to be women taking over sports and spaces, we can’t even really put into words how insulting it all is.

Thankfully, Laura aka @fancythis was able to do just that:

in light of all this recent attention on dylan mulvaney, i’ve been trying to come up with a way to articulate how it makes me feel as a woman. like, you know, a REAL one. there’s anger, of course, indignation, frustration, confusion, and all those sorts of emotions. — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

Keep going.

indulging this pure and utter foolishness is insanity. it’s also incredibly insulting. you are either born female – which means as a child you are a girl and then you will be a woman in adulthood – or you are not, which means you will never be a woman.

try as you might. — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

Pure and utter foolishness.

That works.

Oh, and it is absolutely insulting.

there is nothing you can do; no amount of hormone therapy or indulgence in stereotypes will do for you what nature failed to give you. you cannot pay or will your way into womanhood. it’s not up for the taking.

(also- the plastic surgery isn’t working) — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

It’s not up for the taking.

We love that.

wanting to dress “like a girl” doesn’t make you one- because not all girls enjoy lace and frills. some like basketball shorts and sneakers. wanting to wear makeup isn’t it either- because some women rock a bare face. — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

Women aren’t a character.

Women aren’t a costume.

you can’t get there by painting your nails, wanting to be a nurse when you grow up, playing with dolls, hating sports, fearing spiders, or wearing mom’s heels + pearls. being a woman cannot be quantified. we just are -no effort required. it’s in our very dna + deep in our bones. — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

We. Just. Are.

they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but this isn’t imitation- it’s a mockery.

you’ve reduced us to something we’ve fought for years against – some of us CAN be carpenters or engineers or even do math!

(can you imagine?!) — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

Reduced to lazy stereotypes and caricatures to appease men who for whatever reason want to be women.

yet here we are again, pretty little things in dresses and heels; silly beings whose deepest thoughts would drown in a kiddie pool. and the worst part? women – the real ones with the dna and nature-made vaginas to prove it – are the ones welcoming this absurdity with open arms. — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

Not all of us.

these companies are supplying what women have demanded of them. where is your feminism? what happened to your precious feminine mystique? our value – our uniqueness – has been traded for 30 pieces of silver. and piss masquerading as beer. cc: @budlight @Nike — laura (@fancythis) April 5, 2023

What SHE said.

Times 10.

No no … times AN ELEVENTY BILLION.

Boom.

***

***

