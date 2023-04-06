Dylan Mulvaney is clearly playing a ‘part’. And it’s not a great part at that. For some reason, Dylan seems to think women run around giggling about how stupid they are, fluttering their eyelashes and talking like they’re a 12-year-old girl in junior high. He is one of the most embarrassing, lazy caricatures of a woman we have ever seen … and the fact so many large brands are using HIM as some sort of spokesman while men pretend to be women taking over sports and spaces, we can’t even really put into words how insulting it all is.

Thankfully, Laura aka @fancythis was able to do just that:

Keep going.

Pure and utter foolishness.

That works.

Oh, and it is absolutely insulting.

It’s not up for the taking.

We love that.

Women aren’t a character.

Women aren’t a costume.

We. Just. Are.

Reduced to lazy stereotypes and caricatures to appease men who for whatever reason want to be women.

Not all of us.

What SHE said.

Times 10.

No no … times AN ELEVENTY BILLION.

Boom.

