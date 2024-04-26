This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...
AOC Visits Columbia 'Encampment' One Day After Released Video of Leader Calling for Death to Jews

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on April 26, 2024

If AOC shows up in support, it is a good bet she is on the wrong side of the issue and history. It never fails.

Is it any wonder the country is in a mess?

She is just such an unlikable person.

Apparently, AOC has a completely different definition of 'fantastic'.

If America had a decent Mainstream Media, they would be chasing her up and down the halls of Congress asking her to comment on this visit, but she's not a Republican, so there is no accountability.

She is just re-victimizing already terrified students.

One day after the comments were well publicized. There is no way she hadn't heard it.

This is complicit endorsement. There is no other message to take from her appearance.




