AOC Visits Columbia 'Encampment' One Day After Released Video of Leader Calling for Death to Jews

If AOC shows up in support, it is a good bet she is on the wrong side of the issue and history. It never fails.

AOC visits students in the Columbia University protest encampment today. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ydx8LkVOBj — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) April 26, 2024

Lovely.

A United States congresswoman encouraging the kids who are encouraging the rapists, kidnappers, and murderers. — David Jones (@lifecoachspeak) April 26, 2024

Is it any wonder the country is in a mess?

AOC visits the activists at the anti-Semitic protest at Columbia University and tells them: "The leadership you have is just so fantastic."



Yesterday, video emerged of one of the leaders saying earlier this year: “Zionists don’t deserve to live.”pic.twitter.com/jeMRrtCA0K — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2024

She is just such an unlikable person.

At the Columbia encampment, AOC says: "The leadership you have is just so fantastic."



NYT: Student Protest Leader at Columbia: ‘Zionists Don’t Deserve to Live’ https://t.co/5Obf1OCQhc — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) April 26, 2024

Apparently, AOC has a completely different definition of 'fantastic'.

Now @AOC is showing up to Columbia, tacitly endorsing the protestors’ actions. “From the River to the Sea” is a direct call to wipe Israel off the map - and @MondaireJones still won’t call out @AOC (who he idolizes) for encouraging this hateful, antisemitic rhetoric.



Shameful. https://t.co/8ldQoEQ1cw — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) April 26, 2024

Yesterday it was revealed that one of the encampment leaders proudly said that Israel supporters should all die. Today, AOC showed up, in solidarity: https://t.co/0Wckxz6E6c — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2024

If America had a decent Mainstream Media, they would be chasing her up and down the halls of Congress asking her to comment on this visit, but she's not a Republican, so there is no accountability.

Looks like @RepAOC WAS able to make an appearance at Columbia.



Not with the Jewish students under constant attack, though.



Instead, with the student “leaders” who want to kill zionists. https://t.co/r1rjt7zHUS — Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (@RepDesposito) April 26, 2024

She is just re-victimizing already terrified students.

I’ve never seen her this happy when she’s actually at her job as a congresswoman. https://t.co/44wxLlQ3j1 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 26, 2024

.@AOC calls the leadership of the @Columbia protest "fantastic."



The protest leader says, "Zionists don’t deserve to live" and "I feel very comfortable calling for [them] to die."



Would @AOC celebrate this leader if it was said about any other group?



Pure anti-Israel hate. https://t.co/WNXnMLY4gU — AIPAC (@AIPAC) April 26, 2024

One DAY after the leader of this movement publicly said he wants all Zionists dead — AOC pays a visit https://t.co/ct9sfrxZqi — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 26, 2024

One day after the comments were well publicized. There is no way she hadn't heard it.

She disgusts me. History will not be kind to this woman. https://t.co/smSVusPlTn — Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) April 26, 2024

This is *after* she found out one of the organizers and leaders of the encampment called for the killing of Zionists. She’s fine with it. https://t.co/eRYndwNzLP — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 26, 2024

This is complicit endorsement. There is no other message to take from her appearance.











