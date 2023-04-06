If we want to win the culture war it AIN’T gonna be pretty. And make no mistake, this is WAR. A war on our kids, a war on women, a war on our communities, and to Matt Walsh’s point, ‘going woke and going broke’ clearly isn’t enough to get corporations to pay attention. Otherwise, they wouldn’t pick an obvious man playing an insulting caricature of women to represent their products.

Walsh wrote a fairly brutal thread and actually called out conservatives:

The Left has taken away all of the neutral cultural ground. This is why brands like Bud Light and Nike are giving endorsement deals to a dude in a dress. In the past, a beer company could basically be culturally neutral. But the Left has declared that you are either with them or… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

And they don’t care if we’re with them or NOT.

"Go woke go broke" is the lamest right wing cope of all time. It's not even close to true. It should but it isn't. By sheer numbers we have the power to inflict severe financial damage on companies that spit in our faces, but we don't. The brands know that we don't. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

… we have the power to inflict severe financial damage on companies that spit in our faces, but we don’t.

We're so behind in the culture war that nearly every company is woke now. We can't boycott them all, which is a fact conservatives use as an excuse to do nothing. This attitude infects the Right. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

It’s sort of how the Left always goes after gun rights. They know that won’t actually work but it keeps them from actually having to do anything about the gun violence they scream at the Right to fix.

"If we try to solve this problem, there will still be this other problem over here, so why bother at all?" It's the loser's mantra. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

He’s not wrong.

Here's what we should do: Pick a victim, gang up on it, and make an example of it. We can't boycott every woke company or even most of them. But we can pick one, it hardly matters which, and target it with a ruthless boycott campaign. Claim one scalp then move onto the next. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

Brutal.

But true.

The problem is that many conservatives don't have the stomach or attention span for this. And our political "leaders" are almost completely useless. There is a way to win real victories. We just need a little grit and a little follow through. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

Little grit and a little follow-through.

Indeed.

Oh, and this for whatever reason triggered little Keith Olbermann.

Reee and ree.

HA HA HA HA HA

Keith tries so hard and yet … nobody really cares except us, and we just care enough to point and laugh.

Damn, Keith, have a warm Bud Light and settle down. — Dr. Sperry Muffbender (@Asparagus_Piss) April 6, 2023

It’s Keith the professional troll again. — CT Steel (@steelerfan9598) April 6, 2023

Ugh, is someone paying him for this? HA HA HA HA HA

Geez. Someone needs a hug. — What You Voted For (@WhatUVotedFor) April 6, 2023

Didn't you just have to apologize for running your mouth🤡 — Kale Bacon Hernandez 🥓 (@bacon_kale) April 6, 2023

pic.twitter.com/Llv0GshE4W — You wish I was a bot😂 (@coracha7) April 6, 2023

And fin.

***

Related:

Brit Hume embarrasses Mediaite as only HE can for claiming he ‘lashed out’ over Trump indictment

Hillary Clinton blaming Douglass Mackey and his EVIL memes for embarrassing 2016 loss HILARIOUS (watch)

Actual REAL WOMAN’s thread on how insulting Dylan Mulvaney is to REAL WOMEN is straight-FIRE

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!