If we want to win the culture war it AIN’T gonna be pretty. And make no mistake, this is WAR. A war on our kids, a war on women, a war on our communities, and to Matt Walsh’s point, ‘going woke and going broke’ clearly isn’t enough to get corporations to pay attention. Otherwise, they wouldn’t pick an obvious man playing an insulting caricature of women to represent their products.

Walsh wrote a fairly brutal thread and actually called out conservatives:

And they don’t care if we’re with them or NOT.

… we have the power to inflict severe financial damage on companies that spit in our faces, but we don’t.

It’s sort of how the Left always goes after gun rights. They know that won’t actually work but it keeps them from actually having to do anything about the gun violence they scream at the Right to fix.

He’s not wrong.

Trending

Brutal.

But true.

Little grit and a little follow-through.

Indeed.

Oh, and this for whatever reason triggered little Keith Olbermann.

Reee and ree.

HA HA HA HA HA

Keith tries so hard and yet … nobody really cares except us, and we just care enough to point and laugh.

Ugh, is someone paying him for this? HA HA HA HA HA

And fin.

***

Related:

Brit Hume embarrasses Mediaite as only HE can for claiming he ‘lashed out’ over Trump indictment

Hillary Clinton blaming Douglass Mackey and his EVIL memes for embarrassing 2016 loss HILARIOUS (watch)

Actual REAL WOMAN’s thread on how insulting Dylan Mulvaney is to REAL WOMEN is straight-FIRE

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: culture warsKeith OlbermannMatt Walshtrans