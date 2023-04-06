Gosh, you’d think if Mediaite was going to write about Brit Hume ‘lashing out’ about the Trump indictment they would at least make sure the video they included in the story didn’t prove otherwise. We get it, ‘lashing out’ is much more likely to get clicks and taps than simply reporting what Brit said.

Silly Mediaite.

They claimed he ‘went on a tear’ …

Brit Hume Lashes Out at Trump Indictment, Says Americans See It as Attempt to Give ‘Utterly Senile’ Biden Another Term https://t.co/PVsKfjB8QV — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 4, 2023

From Mediaite:

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume went on a tear against the indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday shortly after the former president was arraigned in Manhattan. … Republicans have accused Bragg of having political motives in prosecuting the former president.

Any rational person knows this is political but we digress.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, Hume conjured a hypothetical American citizen as a conduit for attacking Bragg and President Joe Biden. It is unclear where the views of Hume’s stand-in for the average American end and Hume’s resume: Put yourself in the position of an American citizen watching this – someone not dedicated to Trump, nor a Trump hater; worried about the world; worried about Russia and China becoming more united; worried about the stalemate in Ukraine; worried about inflation and the possibility of recession in this country; worried about the lawlessness at the border and the lawlessness on our streets.

Where is the lashing out? The ‘tear’? Seems Hume was pretty well-balanced and even unbiased, per usual. This didn’t fly with anyone paying attention:

That’s not what he said, but you don’t understand facts — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 4, 2023

Except… he didn't. — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) April 4, 2023

Nope, he didn’t.

Hey, straight from the man himself:

As the video itself makes clear, this is a distortion of what I actually said. https://t.co/ruUpb4pfSG — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 4, 2023

Admit it, you ‘heard’ this tweet in Brit’s voice.

And yes, if you watch the video Brit seems very rational, and cool-headed, and does not appear to be lashing out in any way. Lashing out implies Brit is angry or emotional and as anyone who has spent any time watching Brit Humes knows, he does not get angry or emotional.

Brit, you’re being nice. The man clearly has dementia and it’s getting worse by the day. — Kelly M. Long🇺🇸 (@kellymlong) April 6, 2023

That’s what the Biden media does. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) April 4, 2023

Yes … it is.

HA HA HA HA HA

Imagine that…the left leaning media distorting the facts. That’s the only skill they posses. — Holly P (@HollyPa65579683) April 4, 2023

To be fair, Biden IS utterly senile — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) April 4, 2023

Truth.

Small wonder the Left would accuse you of "lashing out" simply because you express Conservative views. To them, your words are "violent attacks" against them. (Meanwhile the NYT reporters were dancing with glee over Trump's "surrender" in court today. smh) — Roger Marsh (@bottomlineroger) April 4, 2023

Try not to lose any sleep over it Brit! — Sanity Assassin (@geeb1015) April 4, 2023

We’re pretty sure he did NOT lose any sleep over this.

Heh.

***

