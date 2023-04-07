We knew San Francisco was a s**t hole of epic proportions these days but what happened to women’s rights advocate, Riley Gaines, when she tried to speak at San Francisco State University was abhorrent, even for them. A man in a dress (sorry bro, wearing a dress does not make you a woman) physically assaulted her and she had to be locked into a room for her own safety for HOURS.

Trans activists are proving they are among the most violent and dangerous around.

Sorry, not even sorry.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

The prisoners are running the asylum indeed.

Independent Women’s Forum called down the thunder in a thread:

We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against @iwf spokeswoman @Riley_Gaines_ on @SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category. pic.twitter.com/uhND8UY2jX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

Crazy stuff.

Riley is courageous in speaking up for truth, science and common sense. She has experienced firsthand the injustice female athletes face across America in their own sport. “Inclusion cannot come at the expense of women,” said Riley in a statement to media before the campus event. — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

Read that AGAIN.

Inclusion cannot come at the expense of women.

“There are other ways to accommodate trans-athletes without discriminating against female athletes,” Gaines continued in @IWF’s statement. Competitive sport is a zero-sum game, inclusion of male-bodied athletes in women’s sport inevitably denies opportunities to female athletes. — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

It’s science.

Deal with it.

The effort to silence, threaten & harm women for standing up for #WomensRights is absolutely ludicrous. The Biden administration @POTUS & governing bodies of sport @ncaa @iocmedia pushing for biological males in women’s sport for the sake of inclusion are responsible for this. — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

The Biden administration has dumped gasoline on this entire disastrous, violent movement. It’s what Democrats do.

Riley’s unwavering commitment to #SaveWomensSports is honorable. She first spoke out when authorities in sports were telling her to stay silent. She faced a social media mob to speak the truth. She risks public safety on the front line to defend America’s women and girls. @espn — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

Stand fast, Riley.

