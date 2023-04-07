The media wants to censor the journalists exposing censorship. Alrighty then.

We can’t even make this crap up.

Sounds like the media and others in the ‘Censorship Industrial Complex’ will be coming after Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and other journalists who have DARED to expose Twitter and honestly Big Tech in general, not to mention our own government. Michael Shellenberger is less than impressed and not at all worried … check out this thread:

Whistleblower tells me that the Censorship Industrial Complex is preparing “a full court press against the Twitter Files reporters….The press will be targeting each of you, your histories, and your personal and business connections.” To which I say: Bring it on, fascists. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 6, 2023

Bring it on, fascists.

Be uncancelable.

Keep going.

Apparently this will happen two hours from now They know they’re losing. They know we are going to defund and dismantle them pic.twitter.com/N2kfU3g94T — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 6, 2023

We love this.

YES.

Let’s defund and dismantle these censorship-happy, oppressive, dangerous, divisive disinformation yahoos.

MSNBC appears to have taken the first shot across the bow It was effortlessly batted away by @mtaibbi https://t.co/meGZYnq2ac — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 6, 2023

Awww, poor Rachel Maddow. Always trying, always failing.

Let’s go, censorship Karens Let’s test whether the American people are ready to defend the First Amendment pic.twitter.com/IgmTYAJvro — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 6, 2023

We’re ready.

Just sayin’.

The censorship Karens have begun their counteroffensive! But, do they really think this is going to help them? “We didn’t censor as many people as you think”? https://t.co/qSyoAurB8o — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 6, 2023

‘We only censored tens of millions of people … not 22 million,’ is one Hell of a take. Heh.

Hi @alexstamos ! Questions — Why did you agree to answer my questions, twice, and then not do so? — Are you participating in a coordinated attack on me, @mtaibbi @bariweiss & other Twitter Files authors? — Do you think your censorship advocacy violates the First Amendment? pic.twitter.com/DEpzoA7P59 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 6, 2023

Shots fired!

We repeat, shots have been fired.

Stanford University’s Alex Stamos and Renee DiResta led an illegal US government effort to censor millions of American citizens in direct violation of the First Amendment and hundreds of years of American social norms https://t.co/dc97u0mpHj — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 6, 2023

Wow.

I present, a drama in three acts pic.twitter.com/cdpEk1XstR — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 7, 2023

The censors always seem to run when a little light shines on them

He literally hid the replies asking why he was hiding information. pic.twitter.com/0PDwpbkDh9 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 7, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Brave Sir Robin ran away.

Ok, so we can see why Shellenberger isn’t exactly worried about these people ‘targeting’ him and the other Twitter Files journos.

***

Related:

Obama lecturing Tennessee Republicans about ‘silencing those they disagree with’ goes SO wrong

WOMP-womp: Receipt-filled THREAD rains ALL over the Left’s ‘we’ve got Clarence Thomas THIS TIME’ parade

Matt Walsh gets brutally honest about HOW the Right wins the culture war and Keith Olbermann can’t DEAL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!