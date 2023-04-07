The media wants to censor the journalists exposing censorship. Alrighty then.

We can’t even make this crap up.

Sounds like the media and others in the ‘Censorship Industrial Complex’ will be coming after Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and other journalists who have DARED to expose Twitter and honestly Big Tech in general, not to mention our own government. Michael Shellenberger is less than impressed and not at all worried … check out this thread:

Bring it on, fascists.

Be uncancelable.

Keep going.

We love this.

YES.

Let’s defund and dismantle these censorship-happy, oppressive, dangerous, divisive disinformation yahoos.

Awww, poor Rachel Maddow. Always trying, always failing.

We’re ready.

Just sayin’.

‘We only censored tens of millions of people … not 22 million,’ is one Hell of a take. Heh.

Shots fired!

We repeat, shots have been fired.

Wow.

The censors always seem to run when a little light shines on them

HA HA HA HA HA

Brave Sir Robin ran away.

Ok, so we can see why Shellenberger isn’t exactly worried about these people ‘targeting’ him and the other Twitter Files journos.

***

***

