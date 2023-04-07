They released Biden’s March Jobs Report today … Good Friday.

A holiday.

As anyone who doesn’t have their head completely buried in the sand would have guessed, jobs are down, except for in the public sector. Oh goodie, more people working for the government. And of course, things are even worse than they’re actually reporting in the media. Take a look at this:

of the 236k added, 75k were second jobs. pic.twitter.com/lsGactxQpZ — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) April 7, 2023

Yay! Unemployment is down … but it’s because people are working two jobs to survive in this economy. Did we mention that wages were down again? So not only are we all paying more for our basic needs but we’re making less.

Go Biden go.

i couldnt make ends meet without my 2nd job — notyerbusiness (@itsstillmelazy) April 7, 2023

Sounds like more and more people can’t make ends meet without a second job.

‘Best economic recovery in history.’

Right.

and people taking on 2nd jobshttps://t.co/ZHSMQWyXKA — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) April 7, 2023

On 236K new job, 152K come from services lower paying (64%)

The average from 2011 is 63% pic.twitter.com/raYqRW8SKk — ©️redit From Ⓜ️acro to Ⓜ️icro 🇺🇦 (@Credit_Junk) April 7, 2023

Thanks, Biden

Job cuts surged 15% in March, and large-scale layoffs 'will likely continue:' Reporthttps://t.co/id9yiu4j0e — AvaArmstrong, 🇺🇸Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) April 7, 2023

Oh yeah, and all of those layoffs …

Sadly, this is only the beginning of what is to come with Biden’s disastrous policies and Democrats focusing on supporting men who think they’re women.

Good times.

