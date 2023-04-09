So much Soros money and corruption, so little time.

Especially when it comes to D.A. Alvin Bragg. Oh, we know, we’re not supposed to point out how Soros funded Bragg because that’s somehow anti-Semitic or something but it sounds like there is way more money involved than we even realized. Many of us knew Soros funded a PAC that helped get Bragg elected but according to this receipt-filled thread from Bad Kitty Unleashed, it was definitely a family affair.

Take a look:

Well well well, whaddya’ know? Another Soros donating what looks like directly to Alvin Bragg.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

GET OUT OF TOWN.

You mean to say these horrible people are all connected to Soros and his money?

Again, we feel SHOCKED. SO SHOCKED

Ok, maybe not THAT shocked.

Teacher’s Union.

Democracy Alliance.

Oh, and of course, a tie to the Biden administration.

But hey, you know, none of this case against Trump is political or targeting in any way. Nope. *eye roll*

***

***

