Oh please! Go away, Michael Steele. He stopped being an actual conservative a long long time ago … if he ever really was one. Seems it’s very popular for the Left to have a ‘conservative’ who spends more time hating on his or her co-conservatives these days. We’d say it may even be fairly lucrative.

Unless, of course, you tick off ACTUAL conservatives, like Michael did while trying to trash Justice Clarence Thomas.

Oh please! Let’s stop with the “liberal press” BS. I’m a conservative and I know like YOU do that this stinks. $500,000 of free stuff—and that was just one trip?! ANYONE in PUBLIC SERVICE knows that kind of spending is not just “hospitality”. #Ethics https://t.co/iXcZOnjkrO — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 9, 2023

And honestly, Michael has no place whining about the #Ethics of anyone else.

Dude.

You campaigned for Sara Gideon against Susan Collins. There’s nothing conservative left about you. Please stop using the “I’m a conservative” card to get more attention for attacking actual conservatives. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 9, 2023

I can’t believe you’re still claiming Conservative. What of your current expressed beliefs and opinions would you say qualify as “conservative?” Note I don’t mean MAGA or Trumpy or whatever, Chestertonian or Burkean Conservative, classically Liberal. Point to the tweets please. — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 9, 2023

Ha!

Your political principles are very difficult to pin down. They make no sense. I've been looking over your twitter history and the only thing I can discern is that your politics depend on who's paying you. — DaltonBro (@OnlyfansisOP) April 9, 2023

Conservative 😂 — Trevor Lee (@VoteTrevorLee) April 9, 2023

You are NOT a conservative!!

Never were!! — daheater didn’t get the shot so FDNY terminated me (@daheater3) April 9, 2023

But you’re not a conservative and haven’t been one for a long while. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 9, 2023

Was he ever?

That’s the real question here.

The only thing that "stinks" are people who have written glowing takes on Justice Thomas' character and are now willing to lie about him because it suits their current political goals. You know, people like you, @MichaelSteele. https://t.co/PdHzyf0Tv4 pic.twitter.com/xgkGFi3Bsd — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) April 9, 2023

Oops.

“I’m a conservative!”@MichaelSteele endorses and votes for every politician that is the antithesis of conservative values while he cashes MSNBC checks. This makes him a liar. — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) April 9, 2023

We should revisit your time as head of the RNC and explore the corruption and shame you brought upon yourself. — Bird Dog Ó Súilleabháin (@AntiqueSully) April 9, 2023

Ugh, can we not?

We’ll be here all day.

Heh.

***

***

