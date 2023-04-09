Oh please! Go away, Michael Steele. He stopped being an actual conservative a long long time ago … if he ever really was one. Seems it’s very popular for the Left to have a ‘conservative’ who spends more time hating on his or her co-conservatives these days. We’d say it may even be fairly lucrative.

Unless, of course, you tick off ACTUAL conservatives, like Michael did while trying to trash Justice Clarence Thomas.

And honestly, Michael has no place whining about the #Ethics of anyone else.

Dude.

Trending

Ha!

Was he ever?

That’s the real question here.

Oops.

Ugh, can we not?

We’ll be here all day.

Heh.

***

Related:

Joe Rogan tells the brutal truth about how dangerous gender/trans activists really ARE (watch)

Lame Democratic Strategist fact-DROPPED for leaving out KEY part of Daniel Perry case in Abbott smear

Riley Gaines lights SFSU UP for their absolute garbage statement on her ASSAULT on their campus

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Clarence ThomasMichael Steele