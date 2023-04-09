Joe Rogan really (sadly) hit the nail on the head when he talked about how many media outlets tried to make the story about how trans shooter and murderer Audrey Hale was being misgendered … you know, after she murdered three children and three adults in cold blood. That became the story, not the fact that a trans activist gunned down six Christians.

Notice how we still haven’t seen the Manifesto.

Gosh, wonder why that is?

Watch this from Rogan:

Joe Rogan on Douglass Murray’s theory that every civilization that’s on the brink of collapse becomes obsessed with gender#mentaldisorder pic.twitter.com/HPW8LcHe7F — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 8, 2023

Joe has a point. *shrug*

And a terrifying point at that.

Think about all of the violence we’ve seen from this movement in just the last few weeks. Of course, the horrific murders of six innocent people including three small children, Riley Gaines being assaulted by a guy in a dress at SFSU for speaking up for women’s rights, and some nutjob at VCU going after another group defending women’s rights.

When Joe talks about a society on the edge of collapse … yikes. It sadly lines up with this movement.

I wonder though if our leadership knows our society is collapsing, then deliberately brought forth the mislabeling of human beings? If it’s historical then they would be aware. At least you would think they were. — Gayle Forbess (@GayLou1953) April 9, 2023

Greek, Romans, French; he might be right. — TCMarine69 (@Timothy05102555) April 9, 2023

Aka when people don't have a tough life or things to complain about they will just pretend they do or make some issues up that rly aren't issues lol — HUISY🇨🇦 (@Huisyy) April 9, 2023

In China their kids are getting masters degrees when they are like 8 years old. Our kids don’t know what gender they are. Things are going swimmingly. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) April 9, 2023

Good times.

***

***

