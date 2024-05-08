WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel

It's been a couple of weeks since President Biden signed a $95 billion bill that delivers aid to Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel.

However, the White House has reportedly put the Israel portion of aid on pause, and everybody knows the reason.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) — US paused shipment of bombs to Israel to signal opposition to Rafah invasion, senior administration official says. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 8, 2024

When it comes to putting a pause on the delivery of weapons in a bill Congress passed and Biden signed all for political reasons, this time it's "D"ifferent:

Obama did this to Ukraine and nothing happened.



Trump did this to Ukraine and he was impeached.



Biden did this to Israel and nothing will happen. pic.twitter.com/5DneL19q8u — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 8, 2024

All this because Team Biden's trying to win back approval from the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.

The United States halted a large shipment of offensive weapons to Israel last week in a sign of its growing concern over a possible military offensive on Rafah, senior administration officials told NBC News. The decision comes as President Joe Biden pushes for Israel and Hamas to compromise and reach a cease-fire deal that would head off a large-scale assault on the city in southern Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering in dire conditions. The Israeli military said it had reopened a key border crossing Wednesday following pressure from Washington, and a day after its ground forces seized control of the Gaza side of another crossing — a move that fueled fears for aid supplies coming into the enclave, but which U.S. officials said was a limited operation and not the full-scale assault Biden has warned against.

"We'll send you the weapons when you make it clear you won't use them" is some kind of position from the Biden White House.

Naturally, in the name of full transparency, Biden and his staff are eager to have the president answer any and all questions the media might have about this.

Wait, no they aren't. Today brought with it more of the White House human shields protecting Biden from the press, questions and their cameras:

REPORTER: "Why did you pause the shipments!? Mr. President, why did you pause the shipments!?"



BIDEN: *shuffles away in confusion* pic.twitter.com/gCguyMw0Jh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

Basically Biden's responding this way: "I'd answer your questions but as you can see I've got all these people between me and you so I can't. Not a joke!"

He slows down so the view blockers can get into position.

What a clown show. — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) May 8, 2024

The funniest part about his walks across the lawn now is the prop staffers trying to surround him and cover up his embarrassing shuffle. https://t.co/VDANSxX5GO — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

That and to give Biden an excuse for being as far away from the questions as possible. You'll notice the staff always walks between Biden and the press.

Well…at least he didn’t yell out “shrimp and grits!” Like @KamalaHarris did. — BuzzFightYear (@TheArchAngel555) May 8, 2024

Yeah, that was something else, even for Harris.