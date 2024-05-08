WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel

Elon Musk Reveals What Keeps Him Up at Night
Doug P.  |  11:54 AM on May 08, 2024
Screen shot

It's been a couple of weeks since President Biden signed a $95 billion bill that delivers aid to Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel. 

However, the White House has reportedly put the Israel portion of aid on pause, and everybody knows the reason.

When it comes to putting a pause on the delivery of weapons in a bill Congress passed and Biden signed all for political reasons, this time it's "D"ifferent:

All this because Team Biden's trying to win back approval from the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party. 

The United States halted a large shipment of offensive weapons to Israel last week in a sign of its growing concern over a possible military offensive on Rafah, senior administration officials told NBC News. 

The decision comes as President Joe Biden pushes for Israel and Hamas to compromise and reach a cease-fire deal that would head off a large-scale assault on the city in southern Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering in dire conditions. 

The Israeli military said it had reopened a key border crossing Wednesday following pressure from Washington, and a day after its ground forces seized control of the Gaza side of another crossing — a move that fueled fears for aid supplies coming into the enclave, but which U.S. officials said was a limited operation and not the full-scale assault Biden has warned against.

"We'll send you the weapons when you make it clear you won't use them" is some kind of position from the Biden White House.

Naturally, in the name of full transparency, Biden and his staff are eager to have the president answer any and all questions the media might have about this. 

Wait, no they aren't. Today brought with it more of the White House human shields protecting Biden from the press, questions and their cameras: 

Basically Biden's responding this way: "I'd answer your questions but as you can see I've got all these people between me and you so I can't. Not a joke!"

That and to give Biden an excuse for being as far away from the questions as possible. You'll notice the staff always walks between Biden and the press.

Yeah, that was something else, even for Harris.

