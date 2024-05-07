Hamas' Ceasefire 'Deal' Included the Release of 33 Hostages, Dead or Alive
CRINGE: Watch Kamala Harris Deflect Reporter's Question on Hamas Accepting Ceasefire Deal

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

Answering questions in a direct, succinct manner has never been Vice President Kamala Harris' strong suit. She often speaks in barely coherent word salads, saying a lot and absolutely nothing at the same time.

Advertisement

This time, however, her answer was quite clear.

It just didn't address the question she -- the Vice President -- was directly asked.

WATCH:

'SHRIMP AND GRITS!' 

Yikes.

Yep. And without a president.

So utterly cringe.

It's all a joke.

A very unfunny one.

Scary thought, no?

Even if their was, she's incapable of answering.

Shrimp and grits are delicious, after all.

Same.

Yeah, it's not a cheap meal.

The optics of this whole thing are bad.

We understand this cynicism.

She's more important than us, so she gets to do things we shouldn't be allowed to do. Like use a car, or a gas stove, or eat shrimp and grits.

She's just like us! So relatable!

Or something.

The incompetence is a feature, not a bug.

They sure do.

All you can do is laugh, bitterly, because the alternative is crying at how messed up things are.

Any member of a Republican administration would be raked over the coals for such a terrible, off-topic answer. But the media give the Democrats a pass.

