CRINGE: Watch Kamala Harris Deflect Reporter's Question on Hamas Accepting Ceasefire Deal

Answering questions in a direct, succinct manner has never been Vice President Kamala Harris' strong suit. She often speaks in barely coherent word salads, saying a lot and absolutely nothing at the same time.

This time, however, her answer was quite clear.

It just didn't address the question she -- the Vice President -- was directly asked.

WATCH:

Reporter: Madam Vice President, Hamas says it has accepted a ceasefire deal. Your reaction?



Kamala: Shrimp and grits!pic.twitter.com/emeM57iQbM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 7, 2024

'SHRIMP AND GRITS!'

Yikes.

We’ve gone 3 years and 5 months without a VP. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) May 7, 2024

Yep. And without a president.

She is so cringe. — Glenda🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Gforce3267) May 7, 2024

So utterly cringe.

That's her equivalent to Joes answer of Chocolate Chip (Icecream). This administration is a JOKE. The Media ARE A JOKE. — The Stupid Shall Be Punished (@stupidpunished) May 7, 2024

It's all a joke.

A very unfunny one.

One heartbeat away. — a p dubya 🌾 (@AP_Dubya) May 7, 2024

Scary thought, no?

There was no deal so she couldn’t answer. — Paul Drake (Private Detective) (@PDrakeAgency) May 7, 2024

Even if their was, she's incapable of answering.

Well hey, it's all about priorities. — DinahFlo* (@DinahFlo) May 7, 2024

Shrimp and grits are delicious, after all.

Glad she pointed or I would have guessed the food was in her pockets — InHardOutSlow (@hard_slow) May 7, 2024

Same.

Wow - she can afford it. I know I can't. — Rodger Oveurton (@oveurton57693) May 7, 2024

Yeah, it's not a cheap meal.

The optics of this whole thing are bad.

Ceasefires don't allow the military industrial complex or the money laundering puppets in Congress to stuff taxpayer money into their pockets.



So these people won't be interested in that. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 7, 2024

We understand this cynicism.

The amount of #FossilFuels used for VEEP’s photo-op exceeds the average American’s carbon footprint for a week.



But it’s ok. Because even VEEP knows there is no #ClimateCrisis and she has no plans to curtain her fossil fuel lifestyle ever. Ever.



“Shrimp and grits”. Profound. https://t.co/qtTxkbg53T — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 7, 2024

She's more important than us, so she gets to do things we shouldn't be allowed to do. Like use a car, or a gas stove, or eat shrimp and grits.

Why did Kamala need to pick up her own takeout order? Isn't she really busy being VP? https://t.co/2aTnYU5K6l — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) May 7, 2024

She's just like us! So relatable!

Or something.

The entire administration is stupid, there isn't a single person who is competent or who is not a grifter https://t.co/wehKPAwrrU — Ryan McLean (@Ryan_McLean___) May 7, 2024

The incompetence is a feature, not a bug.

Congrats to everyone that voted for this. Elections have consequences. https://t.co/ausgPoZhim — Eventually Bionic (@TiCyclist) May 7, 2024

They sure do.

All you can do is laugh, bitterly, because the alternative is crying at how messed up things are.

Any member of a Republican administration would be raked over the coals for such a terrible, off-topic answer. But the media give the Democrats a pass.