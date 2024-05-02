A Heartbeat Away: Supercut of Kamala Harris' Word Salad Is MAJOR Cringe

Vice President Kamala Harris has been fantastic Twitchy content for years. From her terrible cackle that pops up even at inappropriate times, to Drew Barrymore calling on her to be 'mamele' of the country (egads, NO), to posts that spawn nothing but mockery she's a treasure trove of content.

One of her most prominent skills is her ability to say so much and absolutely nothing at the same time. When she's not talking down to us like we're kindergarteners, she sounds like a middle school student who didn't read the assignment but has to present to the class.

This supercut of her word salads is all the cringe. But if we have to listen to you, you might as well, too.

“I can imagine what can be and be unburdened by what has been… ya know?”pic.twitter.com/S4X5mfGKRm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2024

A heartbeat away from the Oval Office, folks.

Let that sink in.

Everything is a word salad… 🥗



Remember when it was racist if you didn’t pronounce her name “correctly”? 😂 — 🇺🇸 Keyser Söze ✝️ (@KeyserSoese) May 2, 2024

We remember.

Italian, please.

A heartbeat away. God help us. — Land of Lincoln (@SugarAddict16) May 2, 2024

God help us all.

I can't watch four minutes of her talking. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) May 2, 2024

It's brutal, we won't lie.

Challenge anyone to watch this to the end. Couldn’t do it. She makes me admire Dan Quayle and his potatoe. At least he owned it. — Doug Cifu (@Dougielarge) May 2, 2024

Ah, the good old days.

She is the strongest evidence for the simulation theory — geebot (Jake) (@Essncgee) May 2, 2024

Her code keeps glitching, if that's the case.

Hopefully we will be unburdened by this has been in November — Roadhouse Pundit (@RoadhousePundit) May 2, 2024

Your lips to God's ears.

The hand gestures (raise one arm up, other hand goes down & back). Sometimes the left goes up, other times it’s the right. — jenny (@JennyBells20) May 2, 2024

It's very noticable, and very distracting.

Y'all know that she's a heartbeat away from the Presidency should an 81 year old not be able to complete his term of office, right? Someone make the case for me as to why you think she's qualified to be POTUS. https://t.co/yIu2q0slTR — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) May 2, 2024

We can't. There is none.

Biden picked her for VP because she checked his prerequisite diversity boxes.

She was unqualified for that position; even more unqualified for the top office in the land.

Numerous people have pointed out her canned line for years but watch this and watch the repeated hand motions. She's VP ChatBot. https://t.co/LyxuNQzmxn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2024

She really is.

Single dumbest person ever to be installed as a vice-president. https://t.co/FE7T6mZ7yf — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) May 2, 2024

And that's saying something, cause Biden was VP at one point, too.

Bruh there’s 4 minutes of this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KiEU2QYuev — J.D. (@JDKendall18) May 2, 2024

Sometimes four minutes goes by quickly, and sometimes four minutes lasts an eternity.

This is definitely the latter.

I have never seen a more successful politician who is more bad at politics. #Kamala https://t.co/NObrUDwXOh — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) May 2, 2024

It really is a study in contradiction, no?

"Sir, there shows no signs of intelligent life anywhere around the White House. Absolutely none." https://t.co/8SEc5aHMpJ — Jill (@Jillcypfedeli) May 2, 2024

None whatsoever.