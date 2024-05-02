A Heartbeat Away: Supercut of Kamala Harris' Word Salad Is MAJOR Cringe

A Year After Biden Said We 'Ended Cancer' Patients Continue Dying From Shortages...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris has been fantastic Twitchy content for years. From her terrible cackle that pops up even at inappropriate times, to Drew Barrymore calling on her to be 'mamele' of the country (egads, NO), to posts that spawn nothing but mockery she's a treasure trove of content.

One of her most prominent skills is her ability to say so much and absolutely nothing at the same time. When she's not talking down to us like we're kindergarteners, she sounds like a middle school student who didn't read the assignment but has to present to the class.

This supercut of her word salads is all the cringe. But if we have to listen to you, you might as well, too.

A heartbeat away from the Oval Office, folks.

Let that sink in.

We remember. 

Italian, please.

God help us all.

It's brutal, we won't lie.

Ah, the good old days.

Her code keeps glitching, if that's the case.

Your lips to God's ears.

It's very noticable, and very distracting.

We can't. There is none.

Biden picked her for VP because she checked his prerequisite diversity boxes.

She was unqualified for that position; even more unqualified for the top office in the land.

She really is.

And that's saying something, cause Biden was VP at one point, too.

Sometimes four minutes goes by quickly, and sometimes four minutes lasts an eternity.

This is definitely the latter.

It really is a study in contradiction, no?

None whatsoever.

