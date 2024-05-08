Shocker! The Biden Years Have Made People Less Receptive to Left's Climate Doomsday BS

It's been nearly three and a half years since Joe Biden took office, and since then something has happened:

NEW POLL: Fewer Americans today see climate change as a “very serious” problem than they did three years ago. https://t.co/995bXjYNAd — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2024

It's official: You can't tell people they're going to die in five years for decades on end without many deciding to stop paying attention:

Fewer Americans today see climate change as a “very serious” problem than they did three years ago, according to a new survey released Monday. The Monmouth University poll, conducted on April 18-22 shows a 10-point decline in Americans who says climate change is a “very serious” problem, falling from 56 percent in September 2021 to 46 percent in April.

We couldn't be less surprised, but, ironically, the same Biden administration that's pushing the "climate emergency" BS is at least partly to blame for giving people other more pressing things to worry about:

That tends to happen you constantly predict the end of the world and nothing happens. https://t.co/z7WFa74dGH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 8, 2024

This is what happens when Democrats use doomsday warnings of climate change as a political organizing tool and cry wolf too many election cycles in a row.



Eventually when the world *didn’t end* in 12 years, people were going to tune out. https://t.co/sSTbjqh98r — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 8, 2024

And the more people tune out the doomsday rhetoric, the more desperate-sounding people like Al Gore and many others are sounding.

Because it’s been an “emergency” since before I was born 🙄 — Holly 🇺🇸🐊 (@CrossingUNStyle) May 8, 2024

If you were in school in the 1970s the coming emergency was another ice age. Maybe the alarmists will be forced to pivot again to that one before too long.

What would explain the drop in the percentage of Americans who think climate change is a very serious concern in the last three years? It's pretty simple:

...because three years ago Biden ushered in real "very serious" problems. https://t.co/DT0qvc2I97 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 8, 2024

Open borders, inflation, high energy costs and wars overseas have made people prioritize actual problems they're living with thanks to this administration.