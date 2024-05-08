Shocker! The Biden Years Have Made People Less Receptive to Left's Climate Doomsday BS

WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel
Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on May 08, 2024
Townhall Media

It's been nearly three and a half years since Joe Biden took office, and since then something has happened: 

It's official: You can't tell people they're going to die in five years for decades on end without many deciding to stop paying attention

Fewer Americans today see climate change as a “very serious” problem than they did three years ago, according to a new survey released Monday.

The Monmouth University poll, conducted on April 18-22 shows a 10-point decline in Americans who says climate change is a “very serious” problem, falling from 56 percent in September 2021 to 46 percent in April.

We couldn't be less surprised, but, ironically, the same Biden administration that's pushing the "climate emergency" BS is at least partly to blame for giving people other more pressing things to worry about: 

And the more people tune out the doomsday rhetoric, the more desperate-sounding people like Al Gore and many others are sounding.

If you were in school in the 1970s the coming emergency was another ice age. Maybe the alarmists will be forced to pivot again to that one before too long. 

What would explain the drop in the percentage of Americans who think climate change is a very serious concern in the last three years? It's pretty simple:

Open borders, inflation, high energy costs and wars overseas have made people prioritize actual problems they're living with thanks to this administration. 

