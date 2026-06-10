Elizabeth Warren's Take on Who Maine Democrats Chose Gets the Corrections it Was Begging For

As we told you last night, the Democrat Senate primary in Maine was called for Graham Platner, who will face Republican Susan Collins in November.

Decision Desk HQ projects Graham Platner wins the ME US Senate Democratic Primary#DecisionMade: 9:07 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gDHqJEMsND — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 10, 2026

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Platner credited "love and redemption" but he forgot to thank fellow Democrats for their massive level of hypocrisy that has allowed his campaign to continue.

After years of "believe all women" and "me too" from many of the Democrats who have called Trump a fascist on the level of Hitler, Elizabeth Warren is still fully behind the candidate facing serious allegations from women. There's also the issue of a Nazi SS tattoo that the Dems are willing to forgive, all because "Trump bad."

Here's the person Warren says that Maine Democrats chose:

Congrats, @grahamformaine! Maine Democrats chose a fighter with the grit to take on billionaires and giant corporations and WIN.



This grassroots movement is just getting started. On to November—let's flip this seat and take back the Senate! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 10, 2026

Really, Dances With Identity Theft? Maine Democrats chose someone other than "a fighter with the grit to take on billionaires." They chose this:

He’s got a Nazi tattoo, has made multiple sexist and racist comments, was abusive to women, and has a profile on Kik, a website known for child sexual predators. Insane that anyone could vote for that. pic.twitter.com/INVl9iMqvB — V (@V35000) June 10, 2026

Any thoughts on him roughing up his girlfriend, Senator? Do we still believe women or nah?



And are you ready for the Kik messages? You better be, you fake, you fraud, you hypocrite. https://t.co/0o8m2s02hl — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) June 10, 2026

They chose a violent man who had a Nazi SS death camp tattoo and who you rallied behind. Senator, please be fully informed that this will stay with you and that this will be part of your legacy. History has not looked kindly on those who backed Nazis. https://t.co/E0ulu8kuTg — political jew 🏴 (@PoliticalJewTT) June 10, 2026

THAT is who many Maine Democrats chose, along with lefties like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Platner's so serious about taking on billionaires that Soros has donated to his campaign.

What about his billionaire donors? — Kim Barnett (@KimBarn66879756) June 10, 2026

The Dems are just going to pretend those billionaire supporters don't exist (along with any fresh allegations about Platner that are almost certain to drop at some point over the next few months).

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress. The Collins/Platner race in Maine could decide which party controls the Senate.

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