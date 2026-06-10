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Elizabeth Warren's Take on Who Maine Democrats Chose Gets the Corrections it Was Begging For

Doug P. | 7:38 AM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you last night, the Democrat Senate primary in Maine was called for Graham Platner, who will face Republican Susan Collins in November.  

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Platner credited "love and redemption" but he forgot to thank fellow Democrats for their massive level of hypocrisy that has allowed his campaign to continue. 

After years of "believe all women" and "me too" from many of the Democrats who have called Trump a fascist on the level of Hitler, Elizabeth Warren is still fully behind the candidate facing serious allegations from women. There's also the issue of a Nazi SS tattoo that the Dems are willing to forgive, all because "Trump bad."

Here's the person Warren says that Maine Democrats chose:

Really, Dances With Identity Theft? Maine Democrats chose someone other than "a fighter with the grit to take on billionaires." They chose this:

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THAT is who many Maine Democrats chose, along with lefties like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. 

Platner's so serious about taking on billionaires that Soros has donated to his campaign.

The Dems are just going to pretend those billionaire supporters don't exist (along with any fresh allegations about Platner that are almost certain to drop at some point over the next few months). 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress. The Collins/Platner race in Maine could decide which party controls the Senate.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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