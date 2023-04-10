It’s been interesting (amusing, entertaining) watching the Left throw temper tantrums because they’re not being allowed to indoctrinate kids at some schools. The fact they fight so hard against rules and boundaries that protect children and students is very telling. All that should happen at school including college is learning. Education.

Not pushing your agenda on students.

And really, that’s all DeSantis has been trying to accomplish in Florida, education over indoctrination. That’s why this New College of Florida professor, Aaron Hillegass, sharing his sad little resignation letter is so damn funny. EXCEPT for the part about burning down the school, authorities MIGHT want to look into that.

Sounds pretty threatening.

Just sayin’.

I was hired at New College of Florida (my alma mater) immediately before Governor Desantis replaced the trustees and president in an effort to make it "The Hillsdale of the South". I just gave notice. pic.twitter.com/8mMZoK8uoA — Aaron Hillegass (@AaronHillegass) April 8, 2023

Awww, DeSantis won’t let him indoctrinate kids with his BS. Poor baby.

We’re not sure which is dumber here, the fact that he openly wrote about burning down the school OR the fact he shared it on Twitter.

Perhaps we should once again learn to embrace the power of and.

Christopher Rufo was more than happy to make an example of the temper-tantrum-throwing professor:

This professor is proving the point about ideological capture: he thinks it's perfectly reasonable to compare DeSantis to the Nazis and talk tough about "burn[ing] the college's buildings to the ground." Thank you for your resignation. Don't let the door hit you on the way out. https://t.co/wlwnJzorQ9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 10, 2023

BUH-BYE.

I'm sorry DeSantis said you couldn't do the racism. Maybe move to a blue state where they love people doing the racism. https://t.co/cSgLlNLjuG — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 10, 2023

Bummer dude.

Oh, and then he did try and clarify his asinine remarks about burning the school down:

For the record: I would never burn a building down. Nor should anyone else. That was a poetic flourish that sounded cool until it showed up in the Sarasota Herald Tribune. — Aaron Hillegass (@AaronHillegass) April 8, 2023

But eh.

But if it happens on campus, you still should be the accountable one. Instigated it with words and if people do it – still your fault. — Linton Phillips (@LintonPhillips) April 10, 2023

Poor little rich guy! — NOfP (@NOfPPlus) April 10, 2023

He’s taking his $600k and going home.

Waaaaanh.

***

