It’s been interesting (amusing, entertaining) watching the Left throw temper tantrums because they’re not being allowed to indoctrinate kids at some schools. The fact they fight so hard against rules and boundaries that protect children and students is very telling. All that should happen at school including college is learning. Education.

Not pushing your agenda on students.

And really, that’s all DeSantis has been trying to accomplish in Florida, education over indoctrination. That’s why this New College of Florida professor, Aaron Hillegass, sharing his sad little resignation letter is so damn funny. EXCEPT for the part about burning down the school, authorities MIGHT want to look into that.

Sounds pretty threatening.

Just sayin’.

Awww, DeSantis won’t let him indoctrinate kids with his BS. Poor baby.

We’re not sure which is dumber here, the fact that he openly wrote about burning down the school OR the fact he shared it on Twitter.

Perhaps we should once again learn to embrace the power of and.

Christopher Rufo was more than happy to make an example of the temper-tantrum-throwing professor:

Trending

BUH-BYE.

Bummer dude.

Oh, and then he did try and clarify his asinine remarks about burning the school down:

But eh.

He’s taking his $600k and going home.

Waaaaanh.

***

***

