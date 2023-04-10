Twitchy editors really and truly see the worst of the worst on Twitter. Hey, it’s why we make the big bucks, right? That’s why it’s so rare for any of us to be taken aback by anything we see … we’ve seen most everything. That being said, occasionally something really horrible, thoughtless, and nasty still surprises us when it crosses our timelines.

Like this hot garbage from Ted Lieu.

Granted, Ted isn’t known for sending thoughtful or smart tweets but this is gross even for him.

Below is pregnancy at 9 weeks. Religious zealot judge said mifepristone caused “psychological trauma” to women who saw abortion remains. Under this religious reasoning, judge could ban viagra for “psychological trauma” to any men for using Viagra to have sex outside of marriage. https://t.co/v2Rhz8ieRI pic.twitter.com/O97R6hRjBX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2023

Ted thought this was a winning tweet. In other news, Ted has no soul.

Oh, and we like how he tries framing the judge as the villain here … so damn typical.

So, this photo is real BUT Ted didn’t bother to share the context of this photo because then he doesn’t really have an argument here. This came from The Guardian (SHOCKER), and basically what Ted shared was what was left of the gestational sac after taking an abortion pill at nine weeks.

Teds photo was from the guardian who got it from this linkhttps://t.co/fcAxrk23y0 Here is a screen shot of their misleading explanation of this photo. They try to make it seem like you’re doing nothing. But you are. Imagine being surprised when you pass an actual fetus. pic.twitter.com/OLlJbn6tZx — Murphy Rider (@MurphyRider1) April 10, 2023

Ted doesn’t want to face the reality, the HUMANITY, of a nine-week-old fetus. No no, he just wants to virtue signal for clicks, taps, and campaign donations.

Luckily, the fact-checkers and you know, decent people (there are a few) on Twitter came out of the woodwork to take the little ghoul down.

What about the “psychological trauma” of being lied to, misled, and gaslit by pro-abortion zealots—the real zealots? — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) April 10, 2023

It’s human life. Is it not? — Machadostanaccount (@franksdcaudill) April 8, 2023

I don’t know the answer to that. But I do know that decision should be made by the woman, not by government. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2023

WHAAAAAT?! HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

We’re going to bet Ted can’t define what a woman is though.

Nothing in your tweet is true. Because you can't argue the facts. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 9, 2023

..not the picture. Not the dumb, irrelevant non sequitur about Viagra. Not the claim of "religious" reasoning. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 9, 2023

You are either dishonest or ignorant. Which is it? pic.twitter.com/yOcbUwpTHG — Emma TheFirst (@EmmaJClemmons) April 10, 2023

Learn to embrace the power of AND.

Hey @CommunityNotes this is extremely easily disproven but Ted wants to spread disinformation. — Sour Patch Lyds 💐 (@sourpatchlyds) April 9, 2023

Try using Google Images. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 9, 2023

It’s missing the embryo. Fake news. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) April 10, 2023

Dude…you are in Congress. Did you really tweet this out like this is even remotely accurate? This is disinformation, despicable, and shameful. It is embarrassing that there are dumbass people in this country that would vote such a low-character person like you into office. — Michael (@CrownAddiction) April 10, 2023

you are a disgrace and a liar. you are unfit to serve this country in any capacity, and an absolute horrible human being. God sees what you're doing. be prepared for your judgement. I pray that you repent your ways and accept Jesus in your heart. — Jason J. Stone (@jasonstonenola) April 9, 2023

Bruh I’m pro-choice but that is not even close to what a 9-week fetus looks like. I would encourage you to delete this, it makes you look like an idiot. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) April 10, 2023

When you’ve lost the pro-choice peeps?

Yeah, that’s not good, Ted.

***

Related:

Michael Steele playing his ‘I’m a conservative’ card while trashing Justice Thomas does NOT go wel

Joe Rogan tells the brutal truth about how dangerous gender/trans activists really ARE (watch)

Lame Democratic Strategist fact-DROPPED for leaving out KEY part of Daniel Perry case in Abbott smear

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!