Twitchy editors really and truly see the worst of the worst on Twitter. Hey, it’s why we make the big bucks, right? That’s why it’s so rare for any of us to be taken aback by anything we see … we’ve seen most everything. That being said, occasionally something really horrible, thoughtless, and nasty still surprises us when it crosses our timelines.

Like this hot garbage from Ted Lieu.

Granted, Ted isn’t known for sending thoughtful or smart tweets but this is gross even for him.

Ted thought this was a winning tweet. In other news, Ted has no soul.

Oh, and we like how he tries framing the judge as the villain here … so damn typical.

So, this photo is real BUT Ted didn’t bother to share the context of this photo because then he doesn’t really have an argument here. This came from The Guardian (SHOCKER), and basically what Ted shared was what was left of the gestational sac after taking an abortion pill at nine weeks.

Ted doesn’t want to face the reality, the HUMANITY, of a nine-week-old fetus. No no, he just wants to virtue signal for clicks, taps, and campaign donations.

Luckily, the fact-checkers and you know, decent people (there are a few) on Twitter came out of the woodwork to take the little ghoul down.

WHAAAAAT?! HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

We’re going to bet Ted can’t define what a woman is though.

Learn to embrace the power of AND.

When you’ve lost the pro-choice peeps?

Yeah, that’s not good, Ted.

