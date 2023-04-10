Biden will be enlisting hundreds of TikTok stars and social media influencers to push his propaganda out to young people. Silly us, we thought he was busy working to ban TikTok since it’s a security threat and stuff BUT apparently President Silver Alert discovered he may want to use the platform to indoctrinate young people into voting away their lives and money to support him.

Democrats love their uninformed, angry, emotionally thin-skinned voters.

Yup.

Keep in mind, they’ve been pushing to lower the voting age to 16, probably because it’s easier to sucker young people who aren’t already getting taxed to death to keep them in power.

NEW: President Biden is enlisting hundreds of TikTok stars and social media influencers to promote his political messaging to young voters — and may give them their own briefing room at the White House. https://t.co/1HSOH1p7z8 — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) April 9, 2023

*sigh*

A measure of the importance the White House is placing on its digital strategy: Rob Flaherty, who leads the effort, has been named assistant to the president — the same rank as the White House communications director and press secretary. Four full-time WH staffers are focused on… — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) April 9, 2023

How much are we paying for this?

Just curious.

Oh, and some influencers aren’t exactly thrilled about being put on the cute little list.

.@SophiaCai99, could you please take my name out of this story? Would love to know where you heard I’m part of this because it’s certainly news to me. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) April 9, 2023

News to her.

Interesting.

Wait a tic I thought banning TikTok was a moral imperative and necessary for democracy, and that all the massive surveillance and infringement of rights in the Restrict Act (Patriot Act 2.0) were worth it because TikTok was *that* dangerous. https://t.co/Y3G4j0jAog — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) April 10, 2023

Im glad I made my kids delete that app — Kenzie K. (@kenziek1101) April 10, 2023

ok so they're not gonna ban tik tok or??? — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 9, 2023

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

Ugh. Paid propaganda is still paid propaganda.

They should have just not dropped all their campaign promises. — CosmosMom (@CosmosMom1) April 9, 2023

Yuuuuupp.

Targeting our kids.

What does Biden have to run on? Seriously. — tenilla (@rjmcmurphy91) April 9, 2023

This is why I don't think anyone is banning tiktok. — Professional navel gazer (@superduperdud89) April 9, 2023

In case anyone is wondering why this isn't a serious country. They pander to children's desires. Enjoying your student loan forgiveness? I have to go file my taxes now. 30% of the value of my own labor stolen from my family. Not that anyone in DC cares. — Nobody Uno (@nobodyuno5) April 9, 2023

30% if you’re lucky.

"their own briefing room at the White House." So basically, Biden is giving the CCP it's very own space in the White House.

And the lapdog D media doesn't skip a beat. https://t.co/WOV10uFjcN — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) April 10, 2023

They’re all but applauding him.

As usual.

The Biden family business is owned by China, so this makes sense. https://t.co/6d0KciFvZ9 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 10, 2023

Since TikTok is controlled by China, and they clearly push content differently here vs in other parts of the world, wouldn't this literally be the same stuff the whole Russia Collusion myth was about? https://t.co/rqQbCw3fD8 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 10, 2023

Wait, didn't the Biden administration denounce TikTok as a dangerous tool of foreign espionage, and aren't they currently ramming a law through the legislature banning TikTok? How are they squaring these two seemingly contradictory actions? Oh right they don't care. https://t.co/aoowUo3GQb — John Dee (@iohndee) April 10, 2023

From CNN (sorry, we know):

The Biden administration has threatened to ban TikTok from the United States unless the app’s Chinese owners agree to spin off their share of the social media platform, TikTok acknowledged Wednesday evening. The apparent ultimatum by a US multiagency panel known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) marks a possible turning point in the long-running negotiations between federal officials concerned about TikTok’s links to China and a wildly popular social media company with more than 100 million US users.

That was not even a month ago …

Guess Biden is ok with the whole China being a national threat to our security thing. Wonder if that means the big guy got his 10%?

