Biden will be enlisting hundreds of TikTok stars and social media influencers to push his propaganda out to young people. Silly us, we thought he was busy working to ban TikTok since it’s a security threat and stuff BUT apparently President Silver Alert discovered he may want to use the platform to indoctrinate young people into voting away their lives and money to support him.

Democrats love their uninformed, angry, emotionally thin-skinned voters.

Keep in mind, they’ve been pushing to lower the voting age to 16, probably because it’s easier to sucker young people who aren’t already getting taxed to death to keep them in power.

How much are we paying for this?

Oh, and some influencers aren’t exactly thrilled about being put on the cute little list.

News to her.

Targeting our kids.

30% if you’re lucky.

They’re all but applauding him.

From CNN (sorry, we know):

The Biden administration has threatened to ban TikTok from the United States unless the app’s Chinese owners agree to spin off their share of the social media platform, TikTok acknowledged Wednesday evening.

The apparent ultimatum by a US multiagency panel known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) marks a possible turning point in the long-running negotiations between federal officials concerned about TikTok’s links to China and a wildly popular social media company with more than 100 million US users.

That was not even a month ago …

Guess Biden is ok with the whole China being a national threat to our security thing. Wonder if that means the big guy got his 10%?

