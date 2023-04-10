Ever since Matt Taibbi and the other ‘Twitter Files’ journalists started covering said Twitter Files, our pals in the mainstream/legacy media have worked very hard to pretend the tidbits they exposed were total nothing burgers, some going as far as attempting to trash, target, and bully the journalists themselves. Then again, it looks like many in the media were happy to work with government agencies and Big Tech in pushing certain narratives and stories that would help certain politicians while hurting others so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised by any of this.

Glenn Greenwald put together another one of his fairly epic threads:

If Daniel Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers today, the only outlets that covered its substance would be Fox and independent media; liberal journalists would call it a "nothing burger" and seek to discredit the journalists; and liberals would demand he be hanged as a traitor: https://t.co/FkJ92FRALM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 9, 2023

It’s almost as if Glenn has been paying attention and knows who these people are and what they do.

Heh.

Remember: the reason liberal journalists are so bent on maligning Taibbi and the TwitterFiles is because they showed FBI, CIA and DHS are working to censor the internet. They're not rising against Taibbi, but in defense of those agencies, which polls show their audience loves. pic.twitter.com/8mbqY2R3h2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 9, 2023

Imagine being a member of the media and defending the government for censoring others. Seems their readers love the idea of punishing people they disagree with though …

Scary times we’re living in, folks.

It's amazing to watch liberal journalists speak to one another in their insular bubbles and concoct narratives out of whole cloth. Within 24 hours, the TwitterFiles were a "nothing burger" – just ignore it – and now, while Russiagate is real, it's all been proven a fraud. pic.twitter.com/21hRthXvgZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 9, 2023

HE’S WRONG BECAUSE I SAY SO.

Ha ha ha ha.

What a bunch of condescending toolbags.

Before the Twitter Files, it had long been proven that the US Security State is funding "disinformation experts" to try to censor the internet. A month before Taibbi began his reporting, @kenklippenstein and @lhfang published DHS docs with those plans:https://t.co/vhyfd8nQpi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 9, 2023

Oops.

But those whose worldview consists only of information furnished by the NYT, CNN and NBC can live in fake worlds that is more pleasing. That's the world in which Russiagate was proven by Mueller and the US Security State isn't censoring the internet:https://t.co/FTAcLFUpxP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 9, 2023

One last point: Democrats not only support the US Security State but also *overwhelmingly favor state censorship of the internet* in the name of stopping "disinformation".👇 So of course they hate the #TwitterFiles journalists who revealed the censorship regime they support: pic.twitter.com/J7XRD5qXsK — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 9, 2023

They want people they disagree with to be silenced.

Censored.

Shut down.

Sad but true.

Like so many other things we’re seeing in 2023.

