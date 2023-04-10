Ever since Matt Taibbi and the other ‘Twitter Files’ journalists started covering said Twitter Files, our pals in the mainstream/legacy media have worked very hard to pretend the tidbits they exposed were total nothing burgers, some going as far as attempting to trash, target, and bully the journalists themselves. Then again, it looks like many in the media were happy to work with government agencies and Big Tech in pushing certain narratives and stories that would help certain politicians while hurting others so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised by any of this.

Glenn Greenwald put together another one of his fairly epic threads:

It’s almost as if Glenn has been paying attention and knows who these people are and what they do.

Heh.

Imagine being a member of the media and defending the government for censoring others. Seems their readers love the idea of punishing people they disagree with though …

Scary times we’re living in, folks.

HE’S WRONG BECAUSE I SAY SO.

Ha ha ha ha.

What a bunch of condescending toolbags.

Oops.

They want people they disagree with to be silenced.

Censored.

Shut down.

Sad but true.

Like so many other things we’re seeing in 2023.

