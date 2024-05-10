Babylon Bee's Take About Deal Biden Struck in the Middle East (and at Home) Is 'Not Really Satire'

As you know by now, President Biden has committed what in 2019 he said was an impeachable offense by withholding congressionally approved foreign aid unless a condition was agreed to. Biden admitted that was the case during this week's CNN interview:

Biden’s warning in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett that he’d halt some weapons shipments to Israel if it invades the Gazan city of Rafah marks the most direct US attempt to rein in its ally in a national security crisis since the Reagan administration, and the first significant conditioning of American military assistance since the start of the war. Biden’s statement of his ultimate red line takes his trial of strength with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to its most intense level yet and sent immediate shockwaves through US and Israeli politics and around the world.

Why the shift from the Biden White House? It has more to do with the Biden reelection campaign, and the Babylon Bee summed it up in perfect fashion:

Biden Strikes Deal Where Hamas Gets To Keep American Hostages In Exchange For Fifteen Votes In Michigan https://t.co/bCkU6m09IL pic.twitter.com/SRxE58SW6l — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 9, 2024

Aside from the numbers, it's not really satire, is it? https://t.co/OJ7GlvRlOP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2024

