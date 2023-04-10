Earlier this morning, another tragic shooting took place, this one at the Old National Bank in Louisville, KY, resulting in at least four fatalities and eight injuries. The shooter has been identified as Connor Sturgeon, 25, who was a former employee of the bank.

If this social media content is accurate … wow. Now, we can neither confirm nor deny if this Reddit account belonged to Sturgeon but considering things are starting to get scrubbed? Yeah. Not to mention his LinkedIn account lists his pronouns which we all know the mainstream media will ignore.

Take a look.

BREAKING: Meet Connor Sturgeon (he/him), the Louisville mass shooter. He killed multiple people this morning. Do we believe the MSM will show you this screenshot? pic.twitter.com/nk8AGO9g90 — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) April 10, 2023

But wait, there’s more.

There is always more UNTIL they scrub accounts and hide manifestos. Note, we’re still waiting for authorities to release Audrey Hale’s Manifesto …

They’re already wiping, #ConnorSturgeon, the #Louisville mass-murderer’s social media accounts. These were the anti-Trump

and pro-lockdown posts on a Reddit under an account with the same name at his already nuked Twitter account. Another Democrat killer. (Credit Andy S.) pic.twitter.com/V2Nuvom7Qt — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 10, 2023

We’re sure there’s more out there.

They’re already wiping the social media postings of Louisville mass-murderer Connor Sturgeon. Sturgeon posted anti-Trump and pro-lockdown messages on Reddit. His Twitter account has been nuked. Democrats don’t want you to know what their ideology does to people. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 10, 2023

They don’t want to know what their agenda does to mentally unwell people who they are pushing with angry, hopeless, hateful rhetoric.

Nope.

Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon's IG acct 👇

Madness… https://t.co/ghBaIUE1FF — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 10, 2023

Sad.

They won’t listen to words or protests. Let’s see if they hear this.

BREAKING: Gunman is 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who reportedly texted friend before shooting saying he was feeling suicidal and “would shoot up the bank” pic.twitter.com/ASMEJ4Kgrk — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) April 10, 2023

We’ll keep an eye out as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, keep those who lost their lives this morning and their families in your thoughts and prayers.

Yes, thoughts and prayers. Deal with it, haters.

***

