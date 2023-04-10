Earlier this morning, another tragic shooting took place, this one at the Old National Bank in Louisville, KY, resulting in at least four fatalities and eight injuries. The shooter has been identified as Connor Sturgeon, 25, who was a former employee of the bank.

If this social media content is accurate … wow. Now, we can neither confirm nor deny if this Reddit account belonged to Sturgeon but considering things are starting to get scrubbed? Yeah. Not to mention his LinkedIn account lists his pronouns which we all know the mainstream media will ignore.

Take a look.

But wait, there’s more.

There is always more UNTIL they scrub accounts and hide manifestos. Note, we’re still waiting for authorities to release Audrey Hale’s Manifesto …

We’re sure there’s more out there.

They don’t want to know what their agenda does to mentally unwell people who they are pushing with angry, hopeless, hateful rhetoric.

Nope.

Sad.

They won’t listen to words or protests. Let’s see if they hear this.

We’ll keep an eye out as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, keep those who lost their lives this morning and their families in your thoughts and prayers.

Yes, thoughts and prayers. Deal with it, haters.

***

***

