Chasten Buttigieg announced his new book is ‘here’ and would ya’ look at that? It’s a memoir for young adults.
Huh.
You’d think Pete’s hubby would maybe read the room a little from what’s been happening around the country for the last few years now BUT then again, he’s a Buttigieg. We’re not entirely sure what he thought the reaction to his book would be but we’re going to guess it was not this.
Take a look:
It’s here! 😊 https://t.co/6h5ixkUBl8 pic.twitter.com/t5gigXbLHW
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) April 4, 2023
Ok, groomer.
🧐 https://t.co/jkae4z01K6 pic.twitter.com/j5hVgRjUeJ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2023
Because the whole ‘young adults’ thing isn’t creepy or anything. Nope.
— Political Sock (@politicalsock) April 11, 2023
A nobody married to a diversity hire has something to say. Let's listen!
— Pierce Victorian (@DaFishPierce) April 11, 2023
Why is it written in crayon?
— anthonybgonzalez (@Agonzo1) April 11, 2023
"I have something to tell you", but it's a secret just between us, right?
— Kestrelle (@Kestrelle77) April 11, 2023
Meep.
🤦🏻 https://t.co/NlPWiyDK7b pic.twitter.com/E3pXSgo3YF
— Chale (@Chale333) April 11, 2023
We got nothin’.
Someone at your ability level gets a book published. Talk about privilege. https://t.co/aKId4yQlYF
— 2023 sucks (@AnthonyBialy) April 11, 2023
Congratulations. Welcome to the club which consists of political spouses who would otherwise remain unknown and uninteresting writing books that no one will read. https://t.co/Vkx29LXOYh
— sg (@latteconsrtve) April 5, 2023
He and Rachel Vindman should have a whole lot to talk about.
More proof this administration are groomers https://t.co/yCcKTxvlrk
— KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) April 5, 2023
Of COURSE it's a children's book… https://t.co/PPETx1Vy54
— DrWayne (@DrWayne03527763) April 4, 2023
Young adults but … yeah.
— Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) April 11, 2023
“For young adults” — AKA middle school kids. #groomer
— Clifton French/REAL News Michiana (@CliffFrenchTV) April 5, 2023
Wow. Riding on coattails. Sad.
— NN (@FrackingThat) April 10, 2023
— Mike O’C 🇺🇸☘️⛳️ (@MOConnor20) April 4, 2023
And fin.
***
