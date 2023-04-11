Chasten Buttigieg announced his new book is ‘here’ and would ya’ look at that? It’s a memoir for young adults.

Huh.

You’d think Pete’s hubby would maybe read the room a little from what’s been happening around the country for the last few years now BUT then again, he’s a Buttigieg. We’re not entirely sure what he thought the reaction to his book would be but we’re going to guess it was not this.

Take a look:

Ok, groomer.

Because the whole ‘young adults’ thing isn’t creepy or anything. Nope.

A nobody married to a diversity hire has something to say. Let's listen! — Pierce Victorian (@DaFishPierce) April 11, 2023

Why is it written in crayon? — anthonybgonzalez (@Agonzo1) April 11, 2023

"I have something to tell you", but it's a secret just between us, right? — Kestrelle (@Kestrelle77) April 11, 2023

Meep.

We got nothin’.

Someone at your ability level gets a book published. Talk about privilege. https://t.co/aKId4yQlYF — 2023 sucks (@AnthonyBialy) April 11, 2023

Congratulations. Welcome to the club which consists of political spouses who would otherwise remain unknown and uninteresting writing books that no one will read. https://t.co/Vkx29LXOYh — sg (@latteconsrtve) April 5, 2023

He and Rachel Vindman should have a whole lot to talk about.

More proof this administration are groomers https://t.co/yCcKTxvlrk — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) April 5, 2023

Young adults but … yeah.

pic.twitter.com/LYOIkBfbx7 — Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) April 11, 2023

“For young adults” — AKA middle school kids. #groomer — Clifton French/REAL News Michiana (@CliffFrenchTV) April 5, 2023

Wow. Riding on coattails. Sad. — NN (@FrackingThat) April 10, 2023

And fin.

***

