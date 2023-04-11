America First Legal has exposed just how involved with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence the Biden White House really was … at this point we can’t even be surprised anymore. All things politically targeting Trump and others on the Right seem to lead back to Biden.

Or at least whoever is pulling Biden’s strings right now.

This thread is detailed and receipt-filled:

C’mon, nobody is surprised the Biden White House was involved, right?

Awww, the media did their job supporting Biden.

As usual.

… reveal the Biden White House and DOJ coordinated to obtain Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for a law enforcement raid … 

Wow.

Gosh, we feel shocked.

So, she lied?

Sadly, nothing really stuns us about this administration anymore. We expect the worst of the worst from them.

Whoda thunk?

Unless of course, the White House is politically targeting a possible presidential candidate … ahem.

*popcorn*

Stay tuned.

