America First Legal has exposed just how involved with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence the Biden White House really was … at this point we can’t even be surprised anymore. All things politically targeting Trump and others on the Right seem to lead back to Biden.

Or at least whoever is pulling Biden’s strings right now.

This thread is detailed and receipt-filled:

/1 🚨THREAD — records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.https://t.co/JapM7ZFq4k pic.twitter.com/O9fne5qRD1 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

C’mon, nobody is surprised the Biden White House was involved, right?

/2 On August 8, 2022, the FBI conducted an unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago on the ground that potentially classified records existed there. According to press reports, Biden Administration aides were surprised to hear of this development. pic.twitter.com/d951QcbUY8 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

Awww, the media did their job supporting Biden.

As usual.

/3 However, the new records we obtained from our investigation into the circumstances of the Mar-a-Lago raid reveal the Biden White House & DOJ coordinated to obtain the Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for the law enforcement raid by way of a "special access request." — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

… reveal the Biden White House and DOJ coordinated to obtain Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for a law enforcement raid …

Wow.

/4 What this means is that there are substantial discrepancies between what the Archives has told Congress and what appears in its internal communications… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

Gosh, we feel shocked.

/5 For example, Acting Archivist Debra Wall told @RepMikeTurner on August 16, 2022, that NARA "had not been involved in the DOJ investigation or any searches that it has conducted." pic.twitter.com/JJAqQr23wv — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

So, she lied?

/6 This stunning revelation suggests that NARA was misleading Congress about the White House's role in the shocking raid of President Trump's home, and the fact that the Biden White House was acting "on behalf of" the DOJ raises significant legal concerns. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

Sadly, nothing really stuns us about this administration anymore. We expect the worst of the worst from them.

/7 The special access statute authorizes special access requests to an incumbent president ONLY when the records in question are needed for "the conduct of current business" of the White House… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

Whoda thunk?

/8 …Providing documents to the DOJ for purposes of a criminal investigation is not the "current business" of the White House. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

Unless of course, the White House is politically targeting a possible presidential candidate … ahem.

/9 Accordingly, America First Legal is

demanding NARA turn over records related to the Biden White House's involvement in the politically motivated raid of President Trump's

home. https://t.co/JapM7ZFq4k — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

*popcorn*

/10 EMAIL HERE — Gary Stern, the National Archives’ General Counsel, confirms in an email obtained by America First Legal that “the Justice Department, via the Biden White House, had made the [special access] request,” regarding the documents at President Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/Rg7WPO5fVX — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

Stay tuned.

