Senator Rick Scott shared that one of the victims of the Louisville shooting was a friend named Tommy Elliott. Elliott was one of four people who lost their lives when Connor Sturgeon opened fire at Old National Bank Monday morning.

Scott tweeted this:

And for whatever reason, Hogg thought it was smart to respond like this:

What. A. Jackass.

As you can imagine, as with most of Hogg’s tweet, this one did not go over well, like at all.

Oh yeah, that’s right. It has been reported that Hogg wasn’t even at school on the day of the Parkland shooting. But he sure likes to exploit and use it for his own personal gain.

So awful that he snarked at Rick Scott who is mourning his friend.

Yeah, not gonna fly, Hogg.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We. Got. Nothin’.

Harvard’s pride.

