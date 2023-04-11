David Hogg had to remind everyone HE’S the biggest ghoul of them all.

Senator Rick Scott shared that one of the victims of the Louisville shooting was a friend named Tommy Elliott. Elliott was one of four people who lost their lives when Connor Sturgeon opened fire at Old National Bank Monday morning.

Scott tweeted this:

My friend Tommy Elliott was killed today in Louisville. He was my banker for many years. This news is very shocking and sad for Ann and me. He did so much in the Louisville community, and we pray for his family during this awful time. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 11, 2023

And for whatever reason, Hogg thought it was smart to respond like this:

Must be tough knowing you’re complicit — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 11, 2023

What. A. Jackass.

As you can imagine, as with most of Hogg’s tweet, this one did not go over well, like at all.

Never let the internet turn you into this sort of ghoul. pic.twitter.com/vgXIV2BHkm — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 11, 2023

Good advice.

Just a reminder that David Hogg is not in anyway a “shooting survivor”. He was many buildings away & didn’t know any of the freshman killed on his campus. He cosplayed his way to fame & now mocks real victims for fun. pic.twitter.com/6qaB2FKIbf — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 11, 2023

Oh yeah, that’s right. It has been reported that Hogg wasn’t even at school on the day of the Parkland shooting. But he sure likes to exploit and use it for his own personal gain.

So awful that he snarked at Rick Scott who is mourning his friend.

Yeah, not gonna fly, Hogg.

Im going to go back to writing my paper on the history of the second amendment for my con law class now. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 11, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We. Got. Nothin’.

David Hogg’s submitted paper on the history of the second amendment. pic.twitter.com/nzfovZhaqJ — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) April 11, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Benjamin Rondeau (@BHRondeau_) April 11, 2023

Lol, your poor professor who has to read that tripe — JSParker (@jsparker31) April 11, 2023

Harvard’s pride.

