Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism

Some of the most patriotic people you will ever meet are those who have come to the United States (or any Western democracy) legally after escaping an authoritarian country. There is an obvious reason for this. Those people KNOW what true oppression is like. And they love freedom, often far more than some people who have spent their entire lives in its embrace.

Advertisement

This is just human nature. We take things for granted that have never been denied to us. Some -- particularly young people -- go so far as to trash the freedom that they enjoy every day. You'll know those people because, lately, you see a lot of them protesting on college campuses.

When it gets truly interesting, however, is when someone from that first group runs into someone from that second group. This week, we were treated to such an encounter when Alessa Polga walked up to a table at a Canadian college where students were promoting Communist literature (with one of them wearing a keffiyeh, of course).

Polga is a human rights activist in Canada and a survivor of socialist Venezuela. Let's watch as she completely dismantles these young students whose greatest hardship was probably that one time Tim Horton's was closed when they were trying to get their morning coffee:

A telling scene as @Alessacanada, a former political refugee from socialist Venezuela who had been kidnapped by the regime, confronts the Communist organizers of the Intifada rally.

They don’t know how to handle it and one of them says “we don’t talk to the Israeli side” when… pic.twitter.com/Ko70sjwy71 — Daniel Bordman (@Ranting4Canada) May 15, 2024

The entire exchange is pure gold.

I love everything about this exchange. https://t.co/2GjgdvZSaY — Mitigated Disaster (@mitigatedisastr) May 16, 2024

A strong pro democracy Latina meets an ignorant young communist on a college campus. Enjoy! https://t.co/OjlaajmgXC — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 16, 2024

The young students clearly have no idea what Communism is, what it has done to people who live under it, and it's not even certain -- judging by their giggling recitation of meaningless slogans -- that they may not even believe it themselves.

What IS clear is that they had absolutely no response to Polga's questions or statements about the realities of Communist regimes.

Well lady if communism doesn't work, explain why my Youth Spartacist League TikTok account has over 3,000 followers https://t.co/vGP4bTkATe — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 16, 2024

They are immature little cosplayers and nothing more.

I'd very much like to see a psychological, cultural, and intellectual analysis of the path that resulted in a college kid supporting intifada rally from explicitly Marxist perspective. It certainly wouldn't be pretty. https://t.co/zV3vpzJcuz — Jeffrey Flier (@jflier) May 16, 2024

Something tells us that their college professors were instrumental in laying out that path for these kids.

imagine supporting LENIN and thinking you’re the good guy https://t.co/ry9cLO28Po — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) May 15, 2024

Even the child to which she is speaking is not taking his talking points seriously. These children were spoonfed Communist/Marxist lies most of their lives. They cannot speak intelligently about the issue, so they parrot the talking points of the Communists. Ignorant children. https://t.co/Zj5h2QQI90 — TJ - Aficionado of Fine Bourbon (@1ShieldDefense) May 16, 2024

Advertisement

In Communist ideology, they are known as 'useful idiots.' The Trudeau government loves them. But they are in for a rude awakening if they ever achieve the goals laid out in their pamphlets.

Woman from Venezuela tells the misfit Communist students in Canada “You have no idea what you are promoting”! https://t.co/gHmEfCPtQP — Potkin Azarmehr (@potkazar) May 16, 2024

Our second favorite part after that was when she told him in no uncertain terms that they would NEVER bring Communism to Canada. We hope she's right.

We also enjoyed the young man -- who looks like he has never lacked for any comfort provided to him in Canada -- tells her that 'Capitalism is sh*t.' And then she asks why he doesn't move to a Communist country. He has no answer for that except slogans he doesn't understand.

I wonder if that kid uses his Apple Pay to buy his Tim Hortons every day? Maybe in his communist utopia everybody gets a government hat that they can wear backwards? https://t.co/hNqcpoHwpC — Noah Pines (@noahpines) May 15, 2024

For someone who hates capitalism, he sure seems to enjoy its bounty.

The grinning idiot girl wearing the keffiyeh and arm tats is EXACTLY the reason why the profound evil of communism must be taught in our schools. https://t.co/2tS4JnAmOm — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) May 16, 2024

Advertisement

Watch this punk college kid tell a Venezuelan woman, who witnessed firsthand what communism does to a country, that “the revolution is inevitable.”



This is your brain on Marxism. https://t.co/PFAJlwv6Xv — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) May 16, 2024

He looks like he wouldn't last a single day if the 'revolution' ever did begin.

The revolution is not inevitable, and neither is idiocy.



Thank you @Alessacanada for schooling these petulant "communist" children. https://t.co/RME1grVpdS — Marco Navarro-Génie (@MNavarroGenie) May 17, 2024

These brainwashed kids with smug smiles laughing at @Alessacanada, human rights warrior and victim of the last quarter century of Chavismo, declare: “The revolution is inevitable”. They live in Canada and can’t even answer a simple question asked by Alessia: “How many people… https://t.co/ki97nWRNnJ — Gabriela Montero (@monterogabriela) May 16, 2024

The question she asked was 'How many people have died under Communism?' And of course, they have no answer to that. Ignorance and arrogance are the world's worst combination.

It looks safe to assume that Orwell’s “Animal Farm” is no longer part of the recommended reading list at schools. — Adam Shubinsky (@AdamShubinsky) May 16, 2024

We shudder to think what IS on their recommended or required reading lists.

Advertisement

"Miss, with all due respect, I can do what I please."



Because you DON'T LIVE UNDER COMMUNISM, bro! — Critical Blast💥 (@CriticalBlast) May 16, 2024

And BOOM. There it is. That is what these students can't possibly grasp. Because they know nothing. Woe unto them if they ever get to the 'Find Out' phase of trying to usher in Marxism.

They would do well to heed the advice of Alessa Polga who DOES know whereof she speaks.

But we're not holding our breath.