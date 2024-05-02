Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About

We've all known for a while that the nationwide college campus unrest is 1) a major astroturf effort and 2) not really about Gaza. It's really about hating the Jews, and Israel, but there's also a decidedly anti-American, anti-capitalist bent to the protests.

One that seeks to 'fundamentally transform' the U.S., and not for the better.

Don't believe us? Listen to what the UCLA protest spokesperson had to say:

One of the spokespeople for the UCLA protesters explains their end goal is for “more than divestment.” She says, “Given that the University of California is founded on colonialism, it’s inherently a violent institution.” She argues the UC system is linked to both foreign wars and… pic.twitter.com/bFw0IX7oHp — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) May 2, 2024

If the University of California is 'founded on colonialism' and 'inherently a violent institution', why did she attend?

She could leave. She could want to be expelled; we'd even give her the martyrdom that would come with expulsion.

But her goal -- and the goal of her colleagues -- is to dismantle American institutions, and you do that best from the inside of them.

If they dont agree with how @UCLA spends their very own tuition money then they should all DROP OUT. Right? RIGHT⁉️ Stop paying for and attending that violent colonialist institution! #LosAngeles #California pic.twitter.com/OuSxcFxPd1 — miss combs ☮️🗽🌎 (@OfficialMsCombs) May 2, 2024

Now, a logical person comes to that conclusion.

They're not logical.

And they're hellbent on destruction.

I would like to know who is paying for their tuition? Tax payers??? — Gretchen Smith🇺🇸 (@MAGAgpsmith) May 2, 2024

Probably. Via student loans and then student loan forgiveness.

But capitalism sucks. Or something.

All one needs to do to understand what's going on is listen to them for ten seconds. They all talk like this. And this is after their PR training. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) May 2, 2024

Listen and take them at their word.

Then respond accordingly.

They want to destroy the U.S. and must be stopped.

Why are these protests 70-80% women? — BRAD 🇺🇲🇮🇱🇻🇪 (@_MorseCoded) May 2, 2024

The Left has turned college aged women into miserable people. They manipulate a woman's natural empathy -- by telling her not to channel it into marriage and motherhood, but political activism.

The snot nosed brats who are setting up tent cities on property that is not theirs want to run their mouths about colonialism and colonizers, do they?



How hypocritical. Isn’t this the same crew that held a Jewish student HOSTAGE for an hour? These are not serious people. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) May 2, 2024

An excellent point.

Most of their encampments also had strictly enforced borders.

Our irony meters broke.

It doesn't matter what excuse they pull out. They just want an excuse to do whatever they wanted in the first place. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 2, 2024

Gaza is just the pretext. Just like George Floyd was the pretext. Tomorrow, there will be another pretext.

They've never read Arab and Muslim history. If they had, they'd stop with all the colonial business. — S. Rozenblatt, Ph.D. 🟦 (@nyneuropsych) May 2, 2024

They have zero interest in history.

They think history began yesterday, because then they can remake the past and present in their socialist worldview.

yeah i mean it's not like the romans colonized the land that is now israel before someone else colonized it

can't quite recall

who was that who came along all colonizy like 700-ish years later?

is there like a statute of limitations on when we care about colonizers or something? https://t.co/9UeHrmeir1 — デビー Debbie דבי (@mosesmosesmoses) May 2, 2024

They're completely clueless, so they have no idea how the world works and has for millennia.

They all applied to be UCLA students and pay tuition to a college that they believe was "founded on colonialism" and is "inherently a violent institution."



They hate the school they're paying to attend.



It's truly mindboggling to see that these people are being taken seriously. https://t.co/5s3j98WqFz — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 2, 2024

Absolutely mind-boggling.

All they know is destruction. These people have never produced anything. The very system they despise has carried them. https://t.co/8F1mOSRb6r — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 2, 2024

They are the human equivalent of locusts.

they're not just supporting terrorism abroad



they want terrorism in America



non-stop every day of the year until nothing is left https://t.co/IxWhDNBjqn — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) May 2, 2024

Nothing. They want to burn it all down.

Frankenstein University shocked and disappointed in its creation https://t.co/MmCcyk8v55 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 2, 2024

'We never thought it'd turn against us!'

The people who hate Israel often hate America too and for the same reasons https://t.co/ri9CFJAxAO — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) May 2, 2024

Nailed it.

At least they're saying the quiet part out loud.