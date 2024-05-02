Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About

Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've all known for a while that the nationwide college campus unrest is 1) a major astroturf effort and 2) not really about Gaza. It's really about hating the Jews, and Israel, but there's also a decidedly anti-American, anti-capitalist bent to the protests.

One that seeks to 'fundamentally transform' the U.S., and not for the better.

Don't believe us? Listen to what the UCLA protest spokesperson had to say:

If the University of California is 'founded on colonialism' and 'inherently a violent institution', why did she attend?

She could leave. She could want to be expelled; we'd even give her the martyrdom that would come with expulsion.

But her goal -- and the goal of her colleagues -- is to dismantle American institutions, and you do that best from the inside of them.

Now, a logical person comes to that conclusion.

They're not logical.

And they're hellbent on destruction.

Probably. Via student loans and then student loan forgiveness.

But capitalism sucks. Or something.

Listen and take them at their word.

Then respond accordingly. 

They want to destroy the U.S. and must be stopped.

The Left has turned college aged women into miserable people. They manipulate a woman's natural empathy -- by telling her not to channel it into marriage and motherhood, but political activism.

An excellent point.

Most of their encampments also had strictly enforced borders.

Our irony meters broke.

Gaza is just the pretext. Just like George Floyd was the pretext. Tomorrow, there will be another pretext.

They have zero interest in history.

They think history began yesterday, because then they can remake the past and present in their socialist worldview.

They're completely clueless, so they have no idea how the world works and has for millennia.

Absolutely mind-boggling.

They are the human equivalent of locusts.

Nothing. They want to burn it all down.

'We never thought it'd turn against us!'

Nailed it.

At least they're saying the quiet part out loud.

