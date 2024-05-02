A Year After Biden Said We 'Ended Cancer' Patients Continue Dying From Shortages of Chemo Drugs

Jeff Bolle had one more goal: to coach a final season of football. Following a devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 bile duct cancer, the Marquette University High School football coach went on the chemo drug cisplatin, but had to stop two treatments short because his oncologists couldn't get the drug. That was last May; Bolle passed away December 29, 2023. He was 60 years old and left behind a wife, Connie.

Back in July 2023, Joe Biden said he 'cured cancer as we know it' (a gaffe the White House later creatively ret conned), but the president's 'Cancer Moonshot' campaign is still ongoing.

BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ 60-Year-Old High School Football Coach Dies as Chemotherapy Supply RUNS OUT, Exposing Drug Shortages Endangering U.S. Cancer Patients..



JOE'S AMERICA..



A Milwaukee football coach has tragically fallen victim to the severe drug shortage crisis affecting… pic.twitter.com/OcGCO0AKMk — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 30, 2024

Where's the focus on these drugs? On manufacturing them so patients like Bolle get more time?

I'm old enough to remember when Joe Biden said, Vote for me, and I'll cure cancer. Instead, he created an environment where cancer patients can't even get their medications. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) April 30, 2024

It's so tragic.

I wonder if that’s one of the medications we source out of Chyyyna?🤔 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) April 30, 2024

A question worth asking and exploring.

I was wondering when this would become an issue. America is being destroyed. — eve (@eveforamerica) April 30, 2024

Slowly, right before our very eyes.

A friend of mine was undergoing chemo...they ran out of hers as well. They found another for her — Cynthia (@CynthiaBruno777) April 30, 2024

Oh, thank goodness.

Just when you think Biden's America can't get any worse. Horrific, may he rest in peace. — John J. Trotta IV (@tpajohn) April 30, 2024

Every day, there's something else going off the rails. Literally and figuratively.

This administration doesn't care, nor do they know how to run a country. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) April 30, 2024

They couldn't run a lemonade stand.

I bet they have the meds for illegal aliens! — Linda Otruba (@OtrubaLinda) April 30, 2024

Wouldn't that be a maddening discovery?

Very unfortunate and tragic story. Seems that none of the lessons learned during the COVID pandemic were acted upon. America must decouple. https://t.co/u7M0flU5B3 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) April 30, 2024

No, they were not acted upon.

Nobody should be voting for Biden or his incompetent administration. https://t.co/fW2EkPA5gT — KathyO1966 (@KathyO1966) May 1, 2024

Nobody.

It is far, far worse in America in 2024 than the MSM will concede. https://t.co/fRHKkQ4pOE — Charles Adams (@bigangrylaw) May 1, 2024

If this were happening under Trump, it would lead all the news networks daily.

I thought Biden promised to end cancer as we know it but instead we get this https://t.co/XfDX77rIik — Dudley Barnfield (@BarnfieldD97180) May 1, 2024

Just like he promised to heal the soul of the nation and, well, take a look around.

Despicable. America is better than this. https://t.co/WG6Z1m8pup — Kim Henry (@khenry657) May 1, 2024

Yes, we are.

We're running out of chemotherapy. This doesn't have to happen. We have an election coming up in November. https://t.co/Ro9OIBJz2W — Michael W. Bunner (@michaelwbunner) May 1, 2024

We do. Keep this in mind.