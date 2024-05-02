Pfizer CEO Proudly Boasts of Saving the World from COVID
The Time Has Come to Get Serious About Punishing and Removing Campus Tyrants
A Heartbeat Away: Supercut of Kamala Harris' Word Salad Is MAJOR Cringe
Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them...
Biden Bullied Into Breaking Silence, Reality for Spoiled Students!
Call a WHAAMBULANCE: Univ of South Florida Senior Whines After Suspension for Planning...
Based: John Fetterman Says There Are Two Types of Protesters - Pro-Hamas and...
Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was...
Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
TikTok Trans Activists Are Now Talking About ‘Eight Person Trans Polycules’?
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thr...
Boom! Meghan McCain Asserts Pro Palestine Demostration Images Will Help Trump Win Election
COLLUSION: Damning Thread Shows Plans for Campus Unrest Started in November
'Are You the Secretary?': Josh Hawley Makes a Fool of Interior Secretary Deb...

A Year After Biden Said We 'Ended Cancer' Patients Continue Dying From Shortages of Chemo Drugs

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Jeff Bolle had one more goal: to coach a final season of football. Following a devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 bile duct cancer, the Marquette University High School football coach went on the chemo drug cisplatin, but had to stop two treatments short because his oncologists couldn't get the drug. That was last May; Bolle passed away December 29, 2023. He was 60 years old and left behind a wife, Connie.

Advertisement

Back in July 2023, Joe Biden said he 'cured cancer as we know it' (a gaffe the White House later creatively ret conned), but the president's 'Cancer Moonshot' campaign is still ongoing.

Where's the focus on these drugs? On manufacturing them so patients like Bolle get more time?

It's so tragic.

A question worth asking and exploring.

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Slowly, right before our very eyes.

Oh, thank goodness.

Every day, there's something else going off the rails. Literally and figuratively.

They couldn't run a lemonade stand.

Wouldn't that be a maddening discovery?

No, they were not acted upon.

Nobody.

Advertisement

If this were happening under Trump, it would lead all the news networks daily.

Just like he promised to heal the soul of the nation and, well, take a look around.

Yes, we are.

We do. Keep this in mind.

Tags: BIDEN CANCER HEALTH CARE JOE BIDEN MILWAUKEE WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Call a WHAAMBULANCE: Univ of South Florida Senior Whines After Suspension for Planning Campus Protests
Amy Curtis
Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them 'Irrevocably Shaken'
Brett T.
Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
Amy Curtis
Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was Very Clear'
Doug P.
A Heartbeat Away: Supercut of Kamala Harris' Word Salad Is MAJOR Cringe
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread Grateful Calvin
Advertisement