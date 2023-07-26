White House takes some artistic liberties with Joe Biden's 'we ended cancer' gaffe in official transcript

We're not exactly sure how many people actually make it a point to read official White House transcripts of speeches and press conferences and whatnot, but those transcripts exist for some reason. And we're sure they're useful for media outlets, whose members of the White House press corps might be too busy asking questions or trying to jot down notes quickly to accurately transcribe the whole proceedings. The Washington Post, say, can just look at the White House transcript for a story they're writing and get the exact words that came out of Joe Biden's mouth.

Or at least a version of the words that came out of Joe Biden's mouth.

If you'll recall, yesterday, President Biden made the rather bold pronouncement that "we ended cancer as we know it."

Biden: "I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it." pic.twitter.com/RI5JqxyG3A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023

Now, it should be quite obvious to literally everyone that that's not, in fact, the case. Cancer still very much exists and is still very much sickening and killing people in the United States and around the world.

So, what do you do in a situation like this, where a president known for exaggerating and lying and just flat-out making stuff up says something that is obviously not true, and you really don't want to acknowledge it? Well, maybe you choose not to believe your own lying ears and defer to the White House transcript, whose version of the remarks in question is considerably less wrong and insane:

The official White House transcript changed Biden’s words to cover up his gaffe when he said “we ended cancer” pic.twitter.com/CJUodZ0Ld2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2023

"We can end cancer as we know it" certainly makes for a much better pull quote for media outlets trying to figure out how to report on Biden's remarks than "We ended cancer as we know it." So we can see why the White House would opt for the former. The problem is that the former is a pretty serious misrepresentation of Biden's remarks. The problem is that the White House is lying to the public. Again.

They're covering up for him? That's new. — CroTweet (@crotweet) July 26, 2023

It's not new. It's constant. It's on a daily basis, often multiple times a day. It's a full-time job, and there are still not enough hours in the day to whitewash or conceal all the literally incredible things that come out of President Biden's mouth.

But that's no excuse for willful deception.

You can accept this as "it's what he meant" with nothing other than your feels to support it. It's clearly not what he said though. https://t.co/dUqZS9owgZ — The Garantine (@TGarantine) July 26, 2023

what good is a true transcript, if they put what they

"wanted" him to say instead of actually "what" he said? https://t.co/qCgi1lm24V — DRBIDENinflation is back 𝕏𝕏𝕏𝕏 (@vjan09) July 26, 2023

Well, what they presented was not a true transcript, so clearly the White House believes that a true transcript is no good at all.

They could at least have the integrity to put brackets around it. Come on. Misspeaking is one thing, attempting to erase the evidence of a gaffe is something else entirely. — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) July 26, 2023

Ain’t that some bs! But wouldn’t expect nothing less from them. https://t.co/QUrDyd7IKE — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) July 26, 2023

rewriting history one gaffe at a time — Jerrys.Eth (@jerrys_eth) July 26, 2023

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped” https://t.co/6ThxHxSLtS — LogicallyConsistentMD (@LogicalMD33) July 26, 2023

