In the latest in a series of Biden GAFFES, he claims he cured cancer

Today, Joe Biden seemed to claim he cured cancer. One can't be entirely sure if he actually believes that because his mind is so bad now, or he was lying which is also a Biden trait.
Biden: "I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it." pic.twitter.com/RI5JqxyG3A— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023
Sigh.
This is going to come as a huge surprise to my Biden supporting aunt who died June 15 from breast cancer.— Jennifer Hall (@jenjhall) July 25, 2023
There are many families who are going to be shocked cancer is cured.
So, After making the trains run on time Dear Leader has ended cancer? https://t.co/DfgvQnPbxx— Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) July 25, 2023
The trains are all derailing, but they'll probably gaslight the public about that, too.
Who is briefing him and what are they telling him and why haven't adults intervened? https://t.co/RI4PKVBIU5— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 25, 2023
Did we now? WHEN DID WE END CANCER JOE??? https://t.co/l9MjvNh81q— Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) July 25, 2023
LOL… and just like that… Biden ended cancer. 😂 https://t.co/WSB7GcUnMd— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 25, 2023
Guess I don’t need to worry about a recurrence any more. https://t.co/Wrrn73SHGI— John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) July 25, 2023
What a day of rejoicing that would be if it were really true.
According to the American Cancer Society there were 609,360 cancer deaths last year in the United States. https://t.co/dIQlFB4xMI https://t.co/IwIfLNrvrb— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 25, 2023
He should be impeached for spreading medical disinformation https://t.co/E8f34pioH4— Against late capitalism 🪶 (@Inhumansoflate1) July 25, 2023
How many people do you know that have died of cancer in the last couple of years? https://t.co/bW1YOBx9NW— Carolyn T (@cjknowswhy) July 25, 2023
Way too many, unfortunately.
Only thing that’s ended is Joementia’s brain. SMH https://t.co/ctmv0QizCc— Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐋 (@StevieStacks84) July 25, 2023
That's the truth.
This is honestly so sad. It’s not one or two gaffes every once in awhile. It’s every single day. https://t.co/Llcxge16aE— Mark Koval (@stateoftheraces) July 25, 2023
Should be an easy one for you @ddale8 @GlennKesslerWP @PolitiFact https://t.co/JUM1kPH8Dh— DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) July 25, 2023
Oh, you misunderstand. Fact checkers only exist to fact check Republicans.
July 25, 2023
Doesn’t look cured to me pic.twitter.com/uksMEFI2SJ— The Giraffe 🦒 (@GiraffeProject7) July 25, 2023
That is amazing news I did not know.— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) July 25, 2023
Biden seems to be the only person who was made aware.
My father in law died of cancer a few months ago. Guess he didn’t get the memo. https://t.co/B0CkeRKMo9— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) July 25, 2023
I can’t tell if this is AI, real, or a voiceover but the fact that I have to consider it is a problem, right? https://t.co/rj2tiIbaOh— Will Moran (@DaWilldaBeast) July 25, 2023
Honestly, it would be better for Biden if artificial intelligence was speaking for him. His human intelligence is certainly not carrying the day.
