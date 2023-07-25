Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden investigation 'rising to the level of impeachment inquir...
President Joe Biden is serious about banning history in America
MTG Wants to Expunge Trump's Impeachments
Recent CNN story about the future of 'our world' suggests they might be...
Veteran journalist cannot in good conscience ignore the obvious link between Elon Musk's...
Kevin McCarthy Doubles Down on Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Meteorologist Ryan Maue's had it with recent heatwave hysterics fueled by MSM and...
We Now Know Who's Buying Hunter Biden's 'Art'
ABC News uses Emmett Till's murder to help WH impugn integrity of Florida's...
Stephen L. Miller breaks media's strategy on Florida history 'controversy' down into four...
Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer
'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
Cozy! Very close Biden family friend reportedly worked for David Weiss when Hunter...
Bulwark BS merchant Cathy Young defends her lazy, dishonest reporting on Charles C.W....

In the latest in a series of Biden GAFFES, he claims he cured cancer

justmindy  |  4:41 PM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Today, Joe Biden seemed to claim he cured cancer. One can't be entirely sure if he actually believes that because his mind is so bad now, or he was lying which is also a Biden trait.

Sigh. 

There are many families who are going to be shocked cancer is cured.

The trains are all derailing, but they'll probably gaslight the public about that, too.

What a day of rejoicing that would be if it were really true.

Recommended

Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden investigation 'rising to the level of impeachment inquiry'
Brett T.

Way too many, unfortunately.

That's the truth.

Oh, you misunderstand. Fact checkers only exist to fact check Republicans. 

Biden seems to be the only person who was made aware.

Honestly, it would be better for Biden if artificial intelligence was speaking for him. His human intelligence is certainly not carrying the day.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: BIDEN CANCER JOE BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden investigation 'rising to the level of impeachment inquiry'
Brett T.
President Joe Biden is serious about banning history in America
Brett T.
Veteran journalist cannot in good conscience ignore the obvious link between Elon Musk's X and the Nazis
Sarah D
Recent CNN story about the future of 'our world' suggests they might be going through something
Sarah D
'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
justmindy
Stephen L. Miller breaks media's strategy on Florida history 'controversy' down into four simple steps
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden investigation 'rising to the level of impeachment inquiry' Brett T.