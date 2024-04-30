Rep. Matt Gaetz Pushes Defense Secretary on 'Boots on the Ground' in Gaza

'Glory to All Our Martyrs': Columbia Protesters Take Over Hamilton Hall
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

When President Biden condemned the antisemitic protests going on at U.S. universities, he also made sure to condemn those "who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians." Do you want to know what's going on with the Palestinians? Here … here's video:

These are the same people who celebrated in the streets on October 7. That's what's going on with the Palestinians.

As Twitchy reported, Biden decided to shore up the Dearborn vote by announcing a bold plan: the construction of a temporary pier that would allow ships to unload humanitarian supplies to the Gazans. Biden announced the plan at the State of the Union address but quickly put down claims that there would be U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza. The military would construct the pier offshore and push it into place. 

Jim Geraghty and many others said the project gave them "1983 Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon vibes." The U.S. asked the IDF to protect the project.

As Twitchy reported last week, Palestinian terrorists fired mortar shells at the pier as United Nations officials were touring the site. Who's shocked that terrorists have attacked the project? We have U.S. servicemembers in a war zone, but their boots aren't literally touching the ground. Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin if servicemembers could return fire if fired upon.

GAETZ: “This is a very telling moment, Mr. Secretary, because you've said something that's quite possible that could happen. Shots from Gaza on our service members, and then the response, our armed service members shooting live fire into Gaza. That is a possible outcome here so that we can become the Port Authority and run this pier, right? 

SEC. AUSTIN: “That's correct.”

No boots on the ground, though.

Seriously, whose idea was this, and how did they convince Biden to sign off on it?

Biden's building the pier because humanitarian aid wasn't getting to the Palestinians quickly enough, seeing as Hamas shot the drivers of the relief trucks and stole all of the aid. Congress just approved more than $20 billion in aid for Israel and yet tells Benjamin Netanyahu how to run his war … by letting Hamas hide out in Rafah.

***

