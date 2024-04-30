Rep. Matt Gaetz Pushes Defense Secretary on 'Boots on the Ground' in Gaza

When President Biden condemned the antisemitic protests going on at U.S. universities, he also made sure to condemn those "who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians." Do you want to know what's going on with the Palestinians? Here … here's video:

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚:



Palestinian mob attempt to LYNCH German Diplomat in the West Bank.



German Representative to Palestine Oliver Owcza has been surrounded with hundreds swarming his armored vehicle attempting to lynch him.



🎥 @NoyHilda pic.twitter.com/W0AaHtVesV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 30, 2024

These are the same people who celebrated in the streets on October 7. That's what's going on with the Palestinians.

As Twitchy reported, Biden decided to shore up the Dearborn vote by announcing a bold plan: the construction of a temporary pier that would allow ships to unload humanitarian supplies to the Gazans. Biden announced the plan at the State of the Union address but quickly put down claims that there would be U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza. The military would construct the pier offshore and push it into place.

Jim Geraghty and many others said the project gave them "1983 Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon vibes." The U.S. asked the IDF to protect the project.

As Twitchy reported last week, Palestinian terrorists fired mortar shells at the pier as United Nations officials were touring the site. Who's shocked that terrorists have attacked the project? We have U.S. servicemembers in a war zone, but their boots aren't literally touching the ground. Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin if servicemembers could return fire if fired upon.

BREAKING:



SecDef Austin foresees potential conflict between US troops and Gaza forces soon.



GAETZ: “This is a very telling moment, Mr. Secretary, because you've said something that's quite possible that could happen. Shots from Gaza on our service members, and then the… pic.twitter.com/D552uObAOe — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 30, 2024

GAETZ: “This is a very telling moment, Mr. Secretary, because you've said something that's quite possible that could happen. Shots from Gaza on our service members, and then the response, our armed service members shooting live fire into Gaza. That is a possible outcome here so that we can become the Port Authority and run this pier, right? SEC. AUSTIN: “That's correct.”

No boots on the ground, though.

Austin may be the absolute worst SecDef in history 😫 — Giovanni (@miabenetti) April 30, 2024

Matt is absolutely correct — Dave🇺🇸 (@Daves509) April 30, 2024

So….we’re going to put US Troops on this pier to be fired at? Make that make sense — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) April 30, 2024

That is what I predicted. What are we risking to prove what good guys we are? — wynburn (@wynburn1Wynburn) April 30, 2024

No. No pier, no nothing. Get out of there and stay out. — Just Browsing... (@User201601) April 30, 2024

I'll wager this goes as smoothly as the Biden admin's Afghanistan withdrawal. — Matthew Hamilton (@matt_hamilton07) April 30, 2024

Seriously, whose idea was this, and how did they convince Biden to sign off on it?

They know Americans will be targeted by Hamas but going to do it anyway — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) April 30, 2024

I thought I read somewhere the US was basically forcing Israel to protect the pier and troops via air, sea and on the ground. — x hates pro Israel accounts (@Son_dauhterzion) April 30, 2024

I wonder if those troops know that they're intentionally being placed as targets — CBDC is Slavery🚜 (@cyclonepride1) April 30, 2024

So Israel will let Gaza/Hamas receive unchecked cargo when the floating dock is completed?The White House and military is truly broken. — Great Awakening (@Tony06784028) April 30, 2024

This has war written all over it. I don’t care how they try and sugarcoat it. — Maranatha (@WestWest3773) April 30, 2024

Still dumbfounded as you why we are building a pier in Gaza, instead of getting our hostages back. By killing US citizens on 10/7, an act of war against this country was committed. Building a pier, sending supplies, and sending billions of dollars? Explain that Mr. Secretary. — Kenneth Altman (@KennethAltman3) April 30, 2024

Biden's building the pier because humanitarian aid wasn't getting to the Palestinians quickly enough, seeing as Hamas shot the drivers of the relief trucks and stole all of the aid. Congress just approved more than $20 billion in aid for Israel and yet tells Benjamin Netanyahu how to run his war … by letting Hamas hide out in Rafah.

This Gaza pier is the stupidest idea Biden’s ever had and he’s had nothing but stupid ideas for fifty years. You have to be a dotard to not know that the humanitarian aid pier puts Americans at extreme risk. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 30, 2024

