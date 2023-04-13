As Twitchy readers know, Equality Florida, an LGBTQ+ ‘civil rights’ group in Florida, has officially issued a travel advisory for the state.

Yeah, we laughed too.

A lot.

They want people to believe Florida is unfriendly and even dangerous to the LGBTQ+ community as well as those with accents … even though a good portion of Florida is already populated by people with accents. Don’t make that face, we didn’t issue the advisory.

But we are definitely pointing and laughing at the group who did.

LGBTQ civil rights group Equality Florida has issued a travel advisory, warning of “risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state.” pic.twitter.com/2yBUYM6nmd — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) April 12, 2023

We almost feel sorry for this LGBTQ+ group … almost.

“People who speak with an accent” is good, but “international travelers” is where it crosses over into art. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 13, 2023

It really and truly is the epitome of stupid – honestly, it’s rare that something is so cringe and ridiculous that it becomes art so we hope you’re all taking a moment to appreciate how absolutely ludircrous this advisory and the group who issued it are.

Heck, Christina Pushaw didn’t even need an entire WORD to own them.

Just a single letter.

Seriously.

while i concur, where is this awful FL they speak of? i’m going to miami beach pride on @GoBrightline with my neighbors for the first time. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Elania 🇰🇷🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇼 (@jazeemom) April 12, 2023

Clearly EqualityFL aren’t familiar with key west or south beach lol — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 12, 2023

Seriously. Again.

Will Florida be able to handle all the tourists rushing here when they read this? 😂😂 — Tina.. (@tallytina27) April 12, 2023

Big Win — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 12, 2023

So much winning! 😂🙌🏽 — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) April 12, 2023

Right? We imagine most Floridians are AOK if a bunch of horrible, woke people avoid their state because it’s ‘not safe’ or something.

Soooo … when do they issue a warning like this for Virginia?

Heh.

***

