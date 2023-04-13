As Twitchy readers know, Equality Florida, an LGBTQ+ ‘civil rights’ group in Florida, has officially issued a travel advisory for the state.

Yeah, we laughed too.

A lot.

They want people to believe Florida is unfriendly and even dangerous to the LGBTQ+ community as well as those with accents … even though a good portion of Florida is already populated by people with accents. Don’t make that face, we didn’t issue the advisory.

But we are definitely pointing and laughing at the group who did.

We almost feel sorry for this LGBTQ+ group … almost.

It really and truly is the epitome of stupid – honestly, it’s rare that something is so cringe and ridiculous that it becomes art so we hope you’re all taking a moment to appreciate how absolutely ludircrous this advisory and the group who issued it are.

Heck, Christina Pushaw didn’t even need an entire WORD to own them.

Trending

Just a single letter.

Seriously.

Seriously. Again.

Right? We imagine most Floridians are AOK if a bunch of horrible, woke people avoid their state because it’s ‘not safe’ or something.

Soooo … when do they issue a warning like this for Virginia?

Heh.

***

Related:

Unearthed video of TN 3 Rep. Justin Jones from the summer of 2020 makes them look even WORSE (watch)

Elon Musk’s reaction to PBS joining NPR in taking their ball and going home is hilarious PERFECTION

Trans-activist mansplaining to Ana Kasparian about her FEMALE privilege backfires and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawEquality FloridaFloridaRon DeSantistravel advisory