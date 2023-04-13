Equality Florida, a non-profit organization, issued a travel warning for people in the LGBTQ+ community to not travel to Florida.

They called the move ‘extraordinary’ and we agree but for different reasons. It is indeed a standout because it is so insanely ridiculous! Florida is not UNSAFE for anyone.

BREAKING: Today, we took the extraordinary step of issuing a travel advisory, warning of the risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state. pic.twitter.com/Wt8I5r90w9 — Equality Florida (@equalityfl) April 12, 2023

If they want to talk about places that are not safe they should look to Chicago, Detroit, and SanFranciso or pick any random Democrat-run city where the criminals are set out on bail, not charged, or just allowed to do whatever they want because there are no police.

We found several people tweeting this same line of thought.

LOL… another 50 people were stabbed in San Francisco while you typed this out dip wad. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2023

This is absolutely absurd. A gay or transgender person traveling to Florida faces no threat to their "health, safety, or freedom." Now, Chicago or D.C., on the other hand… https://t.co/0Nac7GiyQk — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 12, 2023

We also loved the people asking them to issue the same warning to other states.

The intent is not in order to keep LGBTQ+ people from their states out of prejudice, it is because people who would heed such a warning tend to be Leftists who vote for the very policies that make liberal-run cities like San Francisco unsafe. So the fewer Leftists that move to the area the better chance the state has of being a FREE state.

please issue one for Tennessee, too! — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) April 12, 2023

Can you please issue one for Kentucky too? 🤡😄 https://t.co/kCXYDymUbt — Kentucky Statesman (@ky_statesman) April 13, 2023

Red states wondering how to stay red in the face of increasing liberal evacuation from failed leftist projects? This is the way. https://t.co/vI4Lkj8DXZ — Nice Things Enjoyer (@nicebyforce) April 13, 2023

HA! We hope red states take a hint from Florida. BE FREE! Pass FREEDOM-CENTERED laws and maybe, just maybe the Lefties fleeing their own messes will not come to us!

I was at Daytona Beach the last few days, your warning is not working — Ben (@bendur6) April 12, 2023

We also loved the people already living in Florida playing along to pretend how bad Florida is so the Leftists would stay away.

Yes, definitely stay away from Florida!!!! It's sooooooooooooo bad here… You definitely would hate it! Tell all your Democrat friends too! They definitely don't want to travel to Florida — ✨⃤djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) April 13, 2023

Yes! It's absolutely horrible here. Stay away. For your own safety!!!! — Vin 🇺🇸🐊 (@Vincinnatus) April 12, 2023

All the leftist need to listen to this. You don't want to come here.

You'll have to deal with thousands of free happy people that don't have to listen to you. https://t.co/5TmZDV0SUV — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) April 13, 2023

HA! The gif won our hearts and got a snort-laugh out of us.

🤣🤣🤣 Is this a parody account?

Good stuff. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 12, 2023

😂 this is Babylon Bee good. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 13, 2023

You are not serious ppl — Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) April 13, 2023

This is hysterical. I was at Disney the last 2 days and it’s packed. Watch out for all the fun and sunshine in florida . I hear the Middle East is nice and very equitable — Ellie (@horsesandhounds) April 13, 2023

Some of our favorite Twitter is when people ask serious accounts if they are parodies, play along with the joke but point out the idiocy with sarcasm, or tell them they aren’t serious since they try super duper hard to be serious!

There are probably several other states that will follow in this as well. Really sad times for our country… https://t.co/eJsVcfsABl — DJ Bret Law (@djbretlaw) April 13, 2023

OK. We are pretty sure this dude was being serious and is on the bandwagon of FLORIDA IS NOT SAFE, YOU CAN’T EVEN SAY GAY THERE, but read that in the same voice as the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory gif above and you have comedy gold!

I wonder how Equality Florida is going to reconcile this. pic.twitter.com/N7w6f0GW30 — Double J sometimes Jsquared (@jsquaredftl) April 12, 2023

Welp, Equity Florida that one kind of pushed you into a corner. Florida is a great place to live and visit, but please keep telling everyone it is awful, particularly the Leftists. Keep your horrible policies in California and leave the rest of the red states alone!

