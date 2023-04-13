Equality Florida, a non-profit organization, issued a travel warning for people in the LGBTQ+ community to not travel to Florida.

They called the move ‘extraordinary’ and we agree but for different reasons. It is indeed a standout because it is so insanely ridiculous! Florida is not UNSAFE for anyone.

If they want to talk about places that are not safe they should look to Chicago, Detroit, and SanFranciso or pick any random Democrat-run city where the criminals are set out on bail, not charged, or just allowed to do whatever they want because there are no police.

We found several people tweeting this same line of thought.

We also loved the people asking them to issue the same warning to other states.

The intent is not in order to keep LGBTQ+ people from their states out of prejudice, it is because people who would heed such a warning tend to be Leftists who vote for the very policies that make liberal-run cities like San Francisco unsafe. So the fewer Leftists that move to the area the better chance the state has of being a FREE state.

HA! We hope red states take a hint from Florida. BE FREE! Pass FREEDOM-CENTERED laws and maybe, just maybe the Lefties fleeing their own messes will not come to us!

 

We also loved the people already living in Florida playing along to pretend how bad Florida is so the Leftists would stay away.

HA! The gif won our hearts and got a snort-laugh out of us.

Some of our favorite Twitter is when people ask serious accounts if they are parodies, play along with the joke but point out the idiocy with sarcasm, or tell them they aren’t serious since they try super duper hard to be serious!

OK. We are pretty sure this dude was being serious and is on the bandwagon of FLORIDA IS NOT SAFE, YOU CAN’T EVEN SAY GAY THERE, but read that in the same voice as the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory gif above and you have comedy gold!

Welp, Equity Florida that one kind of pushed you into a corner. Florida is a great place to live and visit, but please keep telling everyone it is awful, particularly the Leftists. Keep your horrible policies in California and leave the rest of the red states alone!

