President Biden Has Strange Marriage Advice for Young Men
'Bloody Disgrace': NHS Faces Reckoning for Decades-Long Cover Up of Infected Blood Scandal
Trump on Fire, Gorka Unchained, Maher Meltdown?
Blue Jays Fan Left Battered by Foul Ball Makes Best of a Bad...
Update: Tucker Carlson's Team Claims Reports of Deal with Russian State TV by...
'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do...
Whoa! Kooky Man Body Slams Orca With Baby and Miraculously Lives to Tell...
J.D. Vance Makes 'Face the Nation' Host Look Like a Fool
YIKES: Biden Had Another 'Stand Up, Chuck' Moment but Way Worse
'He's Fine'! WH Transcript of Biden Speech Has a Few Corrections ('Erectionists' Being...
Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden Is Losing When the Economy Is...
‘Catholic’ Gets WRECKED After Shaming Israeli Victims for Celebrating Life Near 'Concentra...
Hot Take About What Makes Michael Cohen a 'More Credible Witness' Is PEAK...
CAPSIZED: Red Lobster Files Bankruptcy, Closes Locations, With More Than $1 Billion in...

Host of 'Face the Nation' Mistakenly Labels Biden Video a Deep Fake Because He Never Blinks

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on May 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

First of all, let's be clear, burgeoning AI impersonating people is scary. We can all agree on that. On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan had a technology expert on to her learn how to determine what is fake and what is real. One of the examples was a video of Joe Biden. It's hilarious and scary to watch their conversation after viewing the video. 

Advertisement

The mistake is understandable, but that is drugs, ma'am.

The measured talk is polite, but at this point, we all know something is very wrong.

The amount of jump cuts is also concerning. What is also a problem is the lack of skill at the White House to send out a decently produced video. Kids on Tik Tok do it better.

Recommended

'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do During Mar-a-Lago Raid
Doug P.
Advertisement

When it's from the White House, we can count on a real video with real lies.

Maybe he got some of Hunter's good stuff.

Don't remind us.

Remember when Trump was talking about requesting a drug test before the debate? Makes more sense now.

Can't blame Trump for bringing up the idea when you see videos like this.

Advertisement

Touche.

It's not totally out of the realm of possibility.

We're really going to need them to pick a lane. It's one or the other. Heh!





Tags: BIDEN FAKE FAKE NEWS PRIVACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do During Mar-a-Lago Raid
Doug P.
Blue Jays Fan Left Battered by Foul Ball Makes Best of a Bad Situation (With the Help of X and Topps)
Amy Curtis
'Bloody Disgrace': NHS Faces Reckoning for Decades-Long Cover Up of Infected Blood Scandal
Amy Curtis
Writer at 'The Atlantic' Wonders Why Biden Is Losing When the Economy Is Thriving and Twitter Claps Back
justmindy
Update: Tucker Carlson's Team Claims Reports of Deal with Russian State TV by 'Newsweek' are False
justmindy
Whoa! Kooky Man Body Slams Orca With Baby and Miraculously Lives to Tell the Story and Pay the Fine
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do During Mar-a-Lago Raid Doug P.
Advertisement