Host of 'Face the Nation' Mistakenly Labels Biden Video a Deep Fake Because He Never Blinks

First of all, let's be clear, burgeoning AI impersonating people is scary. We can all agree on that. On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan had a technology expert on to her learn how to determine what is fake and what is real. One of the examples was a video of Joe Biden. It's hilarious and scary to watch their conversation after viewing the video.

This clip of CBS’ Margaret Brennan being asked to guess whether a video of Biden speaking is A.I. or Real is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/VxWLhQ4b3E — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 20, 2024

Hahahahahaha



Margaret Brennan thought this video of Biden was AI-created because he never blinked.



No, that’s just what the drugs do to him.

pic.twitter.com/MSFhgqebeV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 21, 2024

The mistake is understandable, but that is drugs, ma'am.

Interesting theory about why this is not AI. Some type of drug? @joshbrown007 @mattbrw08 @Teaks20 If Biden is given drugs in order to overcome his gaffes. It should be disclosed. https://t.co/EYiMlwwq2h — Douglas Brown (@brownmugs) May 21, 2024

The measured talk is polite, but at this point, we all know something is very wrong.

Guys, we need 17 seconds of Joe speaking. So we're looking at 5-8 jump cuts. Let's make sure we get some blinking in them or it will look weird OK — Bunting Wheeler (@drebin_lt) May 21, 2024

The amount of jump cuts is also concerning. What is also a problem is the lack of skill at the White House to send out a decently produced video. Kids on Tik Tok do it better.

I love that thier reason why this can't be a deep fake is it came out of the White House. — patch (@Grownded) May 21, 2024

When it's from the White House, we can count on a real video with real lies.

Why does he sound like Stone Cold Steve Austin?



His voice is gravely, dropped a half-octave, and he has the Southern drawl. — Lucky Stabbin Hat 🍀🔪🧢 (@LuckyStabbinHat) May 21, 2024

Maybe he got some of Hunter's good stuff.

This is your President...

This is your President on drugs. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) May 21, 2024

Don't remind us.

Someone should do a live blink counter at the debate — Jiggin Jalen (@JigginJalen) May 21, 2024

Remember when Trump was talking about requesting a drug test before the debate? Makes more sense now.

🚨Trump says he is going to demand Biden take a drug test for the debate because Biden was “high as a kite” during the SOTU! 🪁 pic.twitter.com/dbnWB5pWFK — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) May 18, 2024

Can't blame Trump for bringing up the idea when you see videos like this.

It’s like someone copied and pasted open eyes to his face 😂 — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 20, 2024

Yeah, the source would never be dishonest — PW (@mizzoupat17) May 21, 2024

Touche.

Because it comes from the White House, it isn't fake. pic.twitter.com/8wmehxawXG — Jaeson Velasco (@jaesonv) May 21, 2024

Maybe they did release an official AI generated video because the old man wasn’t able to work that day — Lucien W. 🇺🇸 🇫🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@11223344Luke) May 20, 2024

It's not totally out of the realm of possibility.

It isn't AI effect, it is a drug effect. 😂🤣 — Sugar-added Bee 🐝 (@SugarAddedBee) May 21, 2024

We're really going to need them to pick a lane. It's one or the other. Heh!















