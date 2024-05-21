Here's President Joe Biden Looking Confused Again and Saluting Somebody

As you know, President Joe Biden traveled to Atlanta over the weekend to deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College, where he told the new graduates uplifting tales of being shot in the street and having to work ten times harder just to get a shot because the nation doesn't love them back.

The First has posted some video of Biden making a campaign stop in Georgia, and we wish we had some more camera angles to understand this because it reminds us a lot of Biden turning to shake hands with no one.

WATCH – A loud noise confuses Joe Biden, he slowly turns around, smiles absently, salutes nobody, then acts surprised for no reason. pic.twitter.com/ohGcqWkrS2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 21, 2024

I had a dog that used to do the same thing - fart and then turn around wondering where the sound came from. I should have taught my dog to salute. — Geoffrey Johnson (@grjesq) May 21, 2024

This is the wide eyed Joe. — Mr. Bob 🇺🇸 (@rbrtcffmn) May 21, 2024

I was saying for the longest time, nobody is going to tell Biden he's not the democrat candidate for president in 2024.



Lately, however, I do not see how he will make it. — PhysicalPursuit (@Total6Package) May 21, 2024

This is what he's really like. When he's at the debates and appears lucid, this video is proof he was given something. — BaBa1959 (@BaBaJim1959) May 21, 2024

He's not juiced today — SeaBee_George (@GeorgeSeabee) May 21, 2024

This is why they don’t want a live audience at debates — zu (@zu75317735) May 21, 2024

As you watch this, take a minute to ponder how many people in positions of power, in media, etc., are playing along that this geriatric is actually functioning as president. — Still Censored (@All_Right_Now2) May 21, 2024

Behind closed doors, he's impossible to keep up with, he's so sharp.

That's not the same dude who gave the speach earlier. — Married With Crypto (@MWCatitagain) May 21, 2024

The "subtle" process of transitioning Biden out and inserting Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama as the democrat presidential nominee at their national convention in August has begun. — Jonathan Adamany (@JAdamany) May 21, 2024

Wow… someone’s demented grandpa. Look at his face. — Ann (@Undercover_amw) May 21, 2024

And we wonder why he wants to assert executive privilege over his audio recordings with Special Counsel Robert Hur where he goes off on tangents and makes car noises.

