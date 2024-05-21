Here's President Joe Biden Looking Confused Again and Saluting Somebody

Biden Taps Reserves (Again) to Try to Lower Prices at the Pump
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on May 21, 2024


As you know, President Joe Biden traveled to Atlanta over the weekend to deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College, where he told the new graduates uplifting tales of being shot in the street and having to work ten times harder just to get a shot because the nation doesn't love them back.

The First has posted some video of Biden making a campaign stop in Georgia, and we wish we had some more camera angles to understand this because it reminds us a lot of Biden turning to shake hands with no one.

Behind closed doors, he's impossible to keep up with, he's so sharp.

And we wonder why he wants to assert executive privilege over his audio recordings with Special Counsel Robert Hur where he goes off on tangents and makes car noises.

***

