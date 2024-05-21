Biden Taps Reserves (Again) to Try to Lower Prices at the Pump

Remember when gasoline prices spiked after President Joe Biden was inaugurated and shut down everything that had made America energy-independent? Biden called it the "Putin Price Hike" and his supporters assured us that the president had no control over gasoline prices … until they started coming back down. Then he got the credit.

Biden tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, dropping it to its lowest level in 40 years. Karine Jean-Pierre had no answer this April when asked about the administration's plan to refill the reserve, except that it was too expensive at the moment.

The Associated Press is reporting Tuesday that the Biden administration plans to release one million barrels of gasoline "in a bid to lower prices at the pump."

BREAKING: President Biden is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve in a bid to lower prices at the pump.

https://t.co/pZgR38ZEgq — The Associated Press (@AP) May 21, 2024

That's as good as his last plan, which was to demand that gas stations stop price gouging.

Matthew Daly reports:

The Biden administration said Tuesday it is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve established after Superstorm Sandy in a bid to lower prices at the pump this summer. The sale, from storage sites in New Jersey and Maine, will be allocated in increments of 100,000 barrels at a time. The approach will create a competitive bidding process that ensures gasoline can flow into local retailers ahead of the July 4 holiday and sold at competitive prices, the Energy Department said. … The Energy Department said the sale of 1 million barrels, about 42 million gallons, was timed to provide relief for motorists as the summer driving season begins.

Biden does know this will do nothing at all to reduce costs, right?

A more appropriate headline:



The US will consume these 1 million barrels of gasoline in less than 3 hours. This will have no impact at the pump. https://t.co/r27YR8OSCQ pic.twitter.com/Br2UlflOzq — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) May 21, 2024

Three hours tops … more like 45 minutes.

How, exactly, did all these emergency reserves become a part of Biden's personal campaign slush fund?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 21, 2024

BREAKING: (p)Resident Biden is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve in a bid to offset his disastrous economic and energy policies and save his ass in November.



FIFY, AP. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 21, 2024

From using taxpayers money to buy votes to using emergency reserves to buy more votes and increase polls.



Most pathetic man of all time. — Democrats against Biden (@Anti_Biden_Dems) May 21, 2024

We’ve drifted so far away from being a sane nation that nobody even talks about how this is not only impeachable, it’s a high-crime that should come with a prison sentence.



President draining our emergency reserves for poll numbers. Treasonous. https://t.co/AFRdyc8yQ1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 21, 2024

Correction: in a desperate attempt to buy votes. Fixed it. — SallyThatClemsonGirl (@SallyTiger) May 21, 2024

“Emergency” reserve is releasing a days worth of gas. ⛽️



I’m sure they’ll help… — Casey (@C4SEY85) May 21, 2024

I smell petrol and desperation. — 30 Helens Agree: Zero SEC Championships (@30_Helens_Redux) May 21, 2024

If only there was a pipeline or something that we could just turn on and have our own supply of our own oil... — MJ (@MikulaMijula) May 21, 2024

Translation: Biden is trying to mitigate inflation damage from massive spending to help his polling numbers before the election. — Average Person (@Average_Persone) May 21, 2024

I didn't know the election year and price dictated the emergency. — Ontheoffgrid (@ontheoffgrid) May 21, 2024

“BREAKING: President Biden is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve..”



So we are not in a climate emergency. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) May 21, 2024

When Biden promised on the campaign trail to end fossil fuels, we didn't know he meant to use them all up.

How is a few hours' worth of gasoline supposed to lower prices at the pump?

