Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve

In 2022, after tapping the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to supposedly counter what the White House was branding as "Putin's price hikes," President Biden said that he had a plan to replenish the reserve:

Today, they cancelled that plan because oil is too expensive. pic.twitter.com/Eo1M0eMEgS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

Guess what happened next. Another plan from the Biden White House has gone down the drain even faster than his approval ratings. What could possibly go wrong with this?

The Biden administration won’t move forward with its latest plans to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid rising prices. The Energy Department said it was “keeping the taxpayer’s interest at the forefront” in its decision not to purchase as many as 3 million barrels of oil for a Strategic Petroleum Reserve site in Louisiana. The plan for the barrels to be delivered in August and September had been announced in mid-March. “We will not award the current solicitations for the Bayou Choctaw SPR site and will solicit available capacity as market conditions allow,” the department said. “We will continue to monitor market dynamics.”

At today's White House briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy questioned the president's gaslighter-in-chief Karine Jean-Pierre about yet another Biden mess, and the result was babbling and stammering, ultimately ending up in another giant pile of meaningless words:

DOOCY TIME: “First, the — so, you guys started draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and help with ‘the Putin Price Hike’ a few years ago. Said You were going to refill it. But now it doesn't seem like that's happening. Why?”



KJP: “Well, from — I believe the Department… pic.twitter.com/K5v77241lM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2024

Here's that full exchange via @CurtisHouck:

DOOCY TIME: “First, the — so, you guys started draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and help with ‘the Putin Price Hike’ a few years ago. Said You were going to refill it. But now it doesn't seem like that's happening. Why?” KJP: “Well, from — I believe the Department of Energy is — is responsible for — for that particular component — is refilling — refilling that, so I would refer to the Department of Energy. I know there are certain components to that and how they were going to move forward and refilling — refilling it. Uh — I — they would have had more specifics on that for you.” Doocy: “Okay.”

KJP said the Department of Energy is responsible for that while obviously hoping nobody remembered that Biden is responsible for the Department of Energy.

So....the Dept. of Energy made the decision to drain the SPR? They did this unilaterally? Biden didn't approve it? Is anyone in charge? — Murph (@Murph_IT) April 3, 2024

That's a question that is asked every single day.

***

