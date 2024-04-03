'Another Biden Success Story!' Here's Why the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Won't Be Replenished

Back in 2022, after tapping the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve to help bring down gas prices ahead of the midterm elections, President Biden announced that he had a "plan" to refill the SPR:

Fast forward a couple of years and guess what -- another Biden "plan" has collapsed like everything else this administration does:

The Department of Energy has canceled its latest tender for crude oil for the replenishment of the strategic petroleum reserve after oil prices moved higher than the DoE is comfortable with.



Last month, the DoE purchased 2.8 million barrels at a price of $81 per barrel, which… pic.twitter.com/PDu7IwP7or — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 3, 2024

WAR: After selling the majority of our nation’s strategic oil reserves to China, Biden has decided not to refill the SPR. While necessary for our defense in the event of war with Russia or China, Biden has decided his campaign cannot withstand skyrocketing gas prices. pic.twitter.com/CBjLLb5ERF — @amuse (@amuse) April 3, 2024

Just another great example of betrayal of our country by the Biden administration. Draining our strategic reserve in 2022 to help win an election. And now we'll leave it for Donald Trump to refill. Democrats stink of corruption and terrible destructive policies. https://t.co/l1YqzF1t04 — dana coselman (@DanaCoselman) April 3, 2024

Via Bloomberg News:

The Biden administration won’t move forward with its latest plans to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid rising prices. The Energy Department said it was “keeping the taxpayer’s interest at the forefront” in its decision not to purchase as many as 3 million barrels of oil for a Strategic Petroleum Reserve site in Louisiana. The plan for the barrels to be delivered in August and September had been announced in mid-March. “We will not award the current solicitations for the Bayou Choctaw SPR site and will solicit available capacity as market conditions allow,” the department said. “We will continue to monitor market dynamics.”

The Biden administration is "keeping the taxpayer's interest at the forefront"? HAHAHAHA! Wait, they're serious?

Yeah, everything is "way too expensive" thanks to "Bidenomics."

Another Biden success story! https://t.co/7eEas39DTI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 3, 2024

The Biden L's keep stacking up. Unfortunately, all Americans end up paying the price.

Yet Biden will send more billions to Ukraine.



Unbelievable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 3, 2024

Like we always say, when Biden took office he promised that the days of "America First" policies were over and he was not joking.

If true, he won’t be able to drain it again for the upcoming election. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 3, 2024

National security being compromised?



You bet. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) April 3, 2024

Between this, Biden's open border and many other things, what could possibly go wrong?

***

