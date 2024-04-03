'Another Biden Success Story!' Here's Why the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Won't Be Replenished

Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans...
Doug P.  |  11:40 AM on April 03, 2024
Screenshot

Back in 2022, after tapping the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve to help bring down gas prices ahead of the midterm elections, President Biden announced that he had a "plan" to refill the SPR:

Fast forward a couple of years and guess what -- another Biden "plan" has collapsed like everything else this administration does: 

Via Bloomberg News:

The Biden administration won’t move forward with its latest plans to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid rising prices.

The Energy Department said it was “keeping the taxpayer’s interest at the forefront” in its decision not to purchase as many as 3 million barrels of oil for a Strategic Petroleum Reserve site in Louisiana. The plan for the barrels to be delivered in August and September had been announced in mid-March.

“We will not award the current solicitations for the Bayou Choctaw SPR site and will solicit available capacity as market conditions allow,” the department said. “We will continue to monitor market dynamics.”

The Biden administration is "keeping the taxpayer's interest at the forefront"? HAHAHAHA! Wait, they're serious?

Yeah, everything is "way too expensive" thanks to "Bidenomics." 

The Biden L's keep stacking up. Unfortunately, all Americans end up paying the price. 

Like we always say, when Biden took office he promised that the days of "America First" policies were over and he was not joking. 

Between this, Biden's open border and many other things, what could possibly go wrong?

*** 

