Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards

While the Biden administration and American medical professionals continue to kowtow to the radical trans activists, the UK is rolling back 'gender-affirming' care for minors and rethinking the entire approach to 'trans' medical care.

The National Health Service in the U.K. is going to declare something we've known all along.

“NHS to declare sex is biological fact in landmark shift…”



Imagine you’d been in a coma for the past decade and woke up to this headline. https://t.co/dY1FkcD0tz — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) April 30, 2024

Cue the Lefty meltdowns.

More from The Daily Mail:

The NHS will declare that sex is a matter of biology in a move that signals a historic shift against gender ideology. Changes to the health service's constitution proposed by ministers will see trans women banned from female-only wards and also give female patients the right to request to be treated by a doctor of the same sex for intimate care. Discussing the changes, Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said that 'sex matters and our services should respect that'.

It should not have taken this long to establish biological fact as biological fact.

Massive apologies are also now due for their previous dehumanising mishandling of this matter of personal dignity — Andy Conroy (@old_doozer) April 30, 2024

This is just the start.

All the people -- especially the children -- who were given puberty blockers and transitioned under this insanity are deserving of a lot more than an apology.

Lives have been forever ruined by this.

It was about time that common sense finally came back into fashion. — Critical Stress🦜 (@criticalstressy) April 30, 2024

Long past time.

Wow well done NHS.🙄



Imagine if a decade wasn't spent wasting time on this nonsense. — BlackCarlosMonzon (@BlackStoicc) April 30, 2024

Imagine.

Great news! Happy to hear it.



Meanwhile, stateside, on April 26, the Department of Health and Human Services (@HHSGov) issued a final rule redefining sex to include "gender identity" in healthcare regulations.



The question of what sex means under those regulations is currently… https://t.co/GIKI3PZ7lk — Kara Dansky (@KDansky) April 30, 2024

The U.S. is so behind on this, and the damage done will be so much worse.

Bonkers. Yes we know, water is wet. We've known this for tens of millennia.



Stop pandering to psychos. https://t.co/O3Y6A54Tgh — Induna (@FreeInduna) April 30, 2024

Amen.

About time, get rid of the woke left wing managers. https://t.co/a134IIKjtv — anthony m bradley (@bradley_am) April 30, 2024

They can go far, far away.

Beyond fantastic.

It's worrying that the institution responsible for the healthcare of the country is only just discovering this in 2024.



But lets not let perfect be the enemy of the good. — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) April 30, 2024

Let's not.

If only the United States could get it together. We're going in the opposite direction, and quickly. — 𝘿𝙍𝙀𝕏 (@amdrex_) April 30, 2024

Yep. Right toward the cliff and flooring the gas pedal.

It's astounding that we live in a time where this headline exists https://t.co/wsfyU7TojE — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 30, 2024

Absolutely astounding.

I mean…that this is news in 2024 is something. https://t.co/Fej0zzR6Ef — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) April 30, 2024

After four-plus years of the Left telling us to 'follow the science.'

Counterpoint: The fact that they had to do so is a sign of how deep the rot is. https://t.co/o1YRTDdDWI — Outis169 🦩 (@outis169) April 30, 2024

So deep.

You can be supportive of trans people and reject lunacy.



Yes, I will recognize your gender as whatever you prefer.



No I will not approve of you using the bathroom with my oppositely biologically gendered children.



No you cannot steal sports from my daughter. https://t.co/Hr6IGV263i — Blake (@BearLovesKer) April 30, 2024

Well said.

Three Cheers: Gender-critical feminists praise historic NHS decision to 'declare sex a biological fact' by banning trans women from female-only wards and allowing female patients to ask for same-sex doctors https://t.co/dwSxeyeW1g via @MailOnline — Climate Realists🌞 (@ClimateRealists) April 30, 2024

Hear, hear!