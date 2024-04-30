Native Council Approves Student Demonstrators Occupying Their Land for Protest
SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are...
Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala!
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia P...
Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical...
Massive Corporations Are Using Government to Eliminate Credit Card Rewards (Sponsored)
Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of...
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans...
The Indoctrination on TikTok Continues: Here’s What ‘Trans’ Activists Are Teaching Your Ki...
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots

Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

While the Biden administration and American medical professionals continue to kowtow to the radical trans activists, the UK is rolling back 'gender-affirming' care for minors and rethinking the entire approach to 'trans' medical care.

Advertisement

The National Health Service in the U.K. is going to declare something we've known all along.

Cue the Lefty meltdowns.

More from The Daily Mail:

The NHS will declare that sex is a matter of biology in a move that signals a historic shift against gender ideology. 

Changes to the health service's constitution proposed by ministers will see trans women banned from female-only wards and also give female patients the right to request to be treated by a doctor of the same sex for intimate care. 

Discussing the changes, Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said that 'sex matters and our services should respect that'. 

It should not have taken this long to establish biological fact as biological fact.

This is just the start.

All the people -- especially the children -- who were given puberty blockers and transitioned under this insanity are deserving of a lot more than an apology.

Lives have been forever ruined by this.

Recommended

SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are 'Overwhelmingly' White Men
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Long past time.

Imagine.

The U.S. is so behind on this, and the damage done will be so much worse.

Amen.

They can go far, far away.

Beyond fantastic.

Let's not.

Yep. Right toward the cliff and flooring the gas pedal.

Advertisement

Absolutely astounding.

After four-plus years of the Left telling us to 'follow the science.'

So deep.

Well said.

Hear, hear!

Tags: BIOLOGY ENGLAND GENDER GENDER IDENTITY TRANSGENDER UK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are 'Overwhelmingly' White Men
Amy Curtis
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)
Sam J.
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Brett T.
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
justmindy
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are 'Overwhelmingly' White Men Amy Curtis
Advertisement