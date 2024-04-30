Blinding Ignorance: University of Chicago Surgeon and Professor 'Proud' of Pro-Hamas Protests

Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on April 30, 2024
Meme

We have spent a lot of time here at Twitchy in recent days criticizing -- and very much laughing at -- the college students who are engaged in pro-Hamas protests around college campuses ... and deservedly so. Despite the claims from people like Judd Legum, these protesters have gone WAY beyond the boundaries of free speech and are engaged in active lawbreaking, harassment, intimidation, and worse

But we want to take equal time to drag the professors who are engaged in the same activities. No matter how bad the students are, in this writer's opinion, the professors are even worse. Mainly because they are grown adults and should know better. From the Emory professor who assaulted a police officer (and confessed to it on camera) to the Columbia faculty who formed a human chain around that school's encampment, these professors -- secure in their tenure -- are doing nothing to prepare their students for the future. On the contrary, they are actively abetting the destruction of that future. 

As an added bonus, it turns out that most of these professors are not the sharpest crayons in the box either. 

Take the example of Tanya Zakrison. She is a surgeon and a professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine (ugh ... of COURSE the medical school is named after the corrupt Pritzker family). This morning, she decided to express her solidarity with the students and faculty in one of the most ignorant tweets we have seen in a while, let alone from a medical doctor. 

Yeah, sure. Just 'duck out' of taking care of patients to raise your fists in support of Hamas. How honorable. Power to the people and everything ... just not the sick people you are supposed to be caring for. It reeks of COVID nurse dances, except this is far worse. 

There is no 'genocide.' There is a war. A war that Hamas started. The same Hamas that Palestinians elected and still overwhelmingly support. There also WAS no occupation. Not until Hamas decided to invade Israel on Oct. 7 and slaughter innocents, taking many other civilians hostage ... who are STILL being held hostage more than 200 days later. 

But it is the last phrase of the tweet that truly shows Zakrison's ignorance: '... with equal Constitutional and human rights for all.' Does she really believe that this is an objective of Hamas, or the Palestinian Authority, or even the Palestinian people? Or is she just that dumb? 

We weep for the pre-med and medical school students who have Zakrison as a teacher. 

It's becoming clear why college students are so ignorant. That is what they are taught. It's like the famous '80s anti-drug commercial: 

This is a woman who operates on people. With sharp instruments. She probably shouldn't be allowed to be near a steak knife, let alone a scalpel (or prescription drugs).

They NEVER mention releasing the hostages. Or demanding a ceasefire from Hamas. Only from Israel. There's a word for that. 

It's like October 7 never even happened to these people (either that or they actually celebrate it). 

Someone should probably tell Dr. Zakrison how Hamas and other Islamic governments treat women. There's nothing 'equal' about it. 

While we're at it, we should tell her how Hamas and Islam treat people who demand that others use their 'preferred pronouns.'

Yeah, that. And let's not forget Hamas' mission statement regarding the Jewish people ...

Two serious questions and she can't answer either one. She has no idea. She simply supports 'the current thing' regardless of facts. 

Yikes. ALL the yikes. 

This is an important point. It's not just stupid thinking, it is VERY dangerous thinking. 

She is the definition of a 'useful idiot.'

Someone should force Zakrison to watch the October 7 videos. Over and over until it starts to sink in for her (that could take a while). 

She's 'proud' of 'solidarity' with this. 

She'll repeat 'from the river to the sea' again and again without ever stopping to consider what it means. 

Embrace the power of 'AND.' Again, this is a doctor and a professor. 

At least she is for now. 

Tanya Zakrison should never be permitted to teach students or treat patients. 

But we're not getting our hopes up that she will be fired. At a place like the University of Chicago, they'll probably make her dean of the medical school for saying things like this.

