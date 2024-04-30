Blinding Ignorance: University of Chicago Surgeon and Professor 'Proud' of Pro-Hamas Protests

We have spent a lot of time here at Twitchy in recent days criticizing -- and very much laughing at -- the college students who are engaged in pro-Hamas protests around college campuses ... and deservedly so. Despite the claims from people like Judd Legum, these protesters have gone WAY beyond the boundaries of free speech and are engaged in active lawbreaking, harassment, intimidation, and worse.

But we want to take equal time to drag the professors who are engaged in the same activities. No matter how bad the students are, in this writer's opinion, the professors are even worse. Mainly because they are grown adults and should know better. From the Emory professor who assaulted a police officer (and confessed to it on camera) to the Columbia faculty who formed a human chain around that school's encampment, these professors -- secure in their tenure -- are doing nothing to prepare their students for the future. On the contrary, they are actively abetting the destruction of that future.

As an added bonus, it turns out that most of these professors are not the sharpest crayons in the box either.

Take the example of Tanya Zakrison. She is a surgeon and a professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine (ugh ... of COURSE the medical school is named after the corrupt Pritzker family). This morning, she decided to express her solidarity with the students and faculty in one of the most ignorant tweets we have seen in a while, let alone from a medical doctor.

I’m so proud of my students and co-faculty (including many in scrubs) ducking out to support the launch of ⁦@UChicago⁩’s solidarity camp for Palestine. We need an end to the genocide and an end to the Occupation with equal constitutional and human rights for all. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/OCSmtq86f9 — Tanya Zakrison (she/her) (@tzakrison) April 30, 2024

Yeah, sure. Just 'duck out' of taking care of patients to raise your fists in support of Hamas. How honorable. Power to the people and everything ... just not the sick people you are supposed to be caring for. It reeks of COVID nurse dances, except this is far worse.

There is no 'genocide.' There is a war. A war that Hamas started. The same Hamas that Palestinians elected and still overwhelmingly support. There also WAS no occupation. Not until Hamas decided to invade Israel on Oct. 7 and slaughter innocents, taking many other civilians hostage ... who are STILL being held hostage more than 200 days later.

But it is the last phrase of the tweet that truly shows Zakrison's ignorance: '... with equal Constitutional and human rights for all.' Does she really believe that this is an objective of Hamas, or the Palestinian Authority, or even the Palestinian people? Or is she just that dumb?

An adult American female who has graduated medical school and maintains a prosperous career as a trauma surgeon thinks Hamas wants equal rights for all.



The naïveté is absolutely staggering. https://t.co/D9w4E373V8 — Alexandra F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) April 30, 2024

We weep for the pre-med and medical school students who have Zakrison as a teacher.

This moron thinks people calling for an infatada give a shit about equal or human rights. Or that Hamas, who played soccer with the heads of Oct 7 victims, does. She also teaches college students. Now you know why they seem dumber when they finish. https://t.co/euwwrEEUD8 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 30, 2024

It's becoming clear why college students are so ignorant. That is what they are taught. It's like the famous '80s anti-drug commercial:

Do you think Hamas wants freedom and constitutional rights for all?



If you do... You are a complete idiot that shouldn't be teaching anyone literally anything. https://t.co/3oSn2U2qeS — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 30, 2024

I really can’t get over her last sentence. She thinks Hamas wants “constitutional and human rights for all?” https://t.co/ZFWiHm6A3l — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) April 30, 2024

This is a woman who operates on people. With sharp instruments. She probably shouldn't be allowed to be near a steak knife, let alone a scalpel (or prescription drugs).

We notice “release the hostages” does not appear in your game plan. https://t.co/wHH8NLn9EJ — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) April 30, 2024

They NEVER mention releasing the hostages. Or demanding a ceasefire from Hamas. Only from Israel. There's a word for that.

What you mean is solidarity in rape, murder, necrophilia, kidnapping. https://t.co/ItT1bnZI5I — Herman (@ffr750) April 30, 2024

It's like October 7 never even happened to these people (either that or they actually celebrate it).

Cover your face when you say that you stupid bish. https://t.co/wWImp6mWam — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 30, 2024

😂😂😂 oh wait you’re serious . Hope you like those Burqas because you’ll be wearing one and getting your ass kicked for daring to speak out of turn . God you people are so naive 🙄 — Diane B (@dmb1031) April 30, 2024

Someone should probably tell Dr. Zakrison how Hamas and other Islamic governments treat women. There's nothing 'equal' about it.

This is a brilliant woman, a surgeon, whose education completely ignored 20th Century history and comparative governments. There is NOT ONE Islamic government in the world that extends human rights for all, let alone a bunch of terrorists like Hamas https://t.co/6gX1uOr7WQ — The American Optimist, uncensored and unoffended (@Ironbrand2) April 30, 2024

While we're at it, we should tell her how Hamas and Islam treat people who demand that others use their 'preferred pronouns.'

Hamas is well known for their deep commitment to human rights. https://t.co/NV34IodLLt — Roger Wichmann (@RWichmann4151) April 30, 2024

Yeah, that. And let's not forget Hamas' mission statement regarding the Jewish people ...

The people that you are supporting, are THRILLED that you are fueling their thirst for killing J*ws. https://t.co/aHx0KpvmtY pic.twitter.com/sqm5tbjt4R — j maguire III (@maguireIII) April 30, 2024

Serious Question: what evidence does this person have to indicate her imagined "State of Palestine" would have "equal constitutional rights for all"? https://t.co/XFdYT94jzz — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) April 30, 2024

Serious question, Tanya; What the hell color is the sky in your world? You think Hamas wants equal rights for "All"? Does that include Jews? Do you have a single clue what the Hamas charter says about what they "want", because I can tell you, it's not "equal rights for all". https://t.co/EWqPkWRDgk — Hammy ✈🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@e2pilot) April 30, 2024

Two serious questions and she can't answer either one. She has no idea. She simply supports 'the current thing' regardless of facts.

Imagine going under the knife of a surgeon who uses pronouns, and thinks the Constitution applies to Hamas. https://t.co/zCNTH4Vvib — Montana Irish (@davtra50) April 30, 2024

Imagine being a Jewish patient of yours....you clearly have NO ability to be impartial. Or even honest. Or smart enough to ever teach anyone else. Anything. Ever. You are ignorant, you are dangerous, and you are embarrassing. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 30, 2024

Yikes. ALL the yikes.

That you think Hamas would allow "equal" anything or adhere to observing human rights to all isn't absurd. It's moronic and downright dangerous. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 30, 2024

This is an important point. It's not just stupid thinking, it is VERY dangerous thinking.

You are a very useful idiot. — tex lovera2 (@Lovera2Tex) April 30, 2024

She is the definition of a 'useful idiot.'

You know Hamas doesn't allow equal rights for women, right? Or Jews....but they aren't the "for all" you're talking about, are they?



You are an embarrassment of stupidity. — IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) April 30, 2024

Are you actually using "human rights" unironically?

Do you renounce Hamas and Hezbollah then? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) April 30, 2024

What happened to her is what you are actually supporting: pic.twitter.com/mfkX8lzaXp — Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) April 30, 2024

Someone should force Zakrison to watch the October 7 videos. Over and over until it starts to sink in for her (that could take a while).

Great job teaching hate https://t.co/bTLonlv2mA — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) April 30, 2024

She's 'proud' of 'solidarity' with this.

"End to the occupation" means the elimination of the state of Israel.



When "Palestinians" refer to the "occupation", they are NOT talking about the territories (Gaza/WB). They are talking about Israel.



They are talking about all of Israel.



So when you hear them say this, they… — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) April 30, 2024

She'll repeat 'from the river to the sea' again and again without ever stopping to consider what it means.

I can’t tell if she’s bad at sentence structure or if she doesn’t understand how Gaza works https://t.co/9Tii0wF4MI — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) April 30, 2024

Embrace the power of 'AND.' Again, this is a doctor and a professor.

At least she is for now.

You should be fired https://t.co/3k3bF9iAfa — Oldguy (@Iambord6) April 30, 2024

Tanya Zakrison should never be permitted to teach students or treat patients.

But we're not getting our hopes up that she will be fired. At a place like the University of Chicago, they'll probably make her dean of the medical school for saying things like this.