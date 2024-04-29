Columbia FACULTY Form Human Chain Around Pro-Hamas Encampment

Scotland’s First Minister of Hate Speech Resigns
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Monday about the occupation of the Columbia campus by Hamas sympathizers. She didn't have much to offer; the White House is letting universities handle these protests on their own. 

We're not sure what's going on at Columbia. The administration said on Saturday that it would not be calling the police again to clear the encampment, saying it would be counterproductive and inflame tensions. But on Monday we heard that the protesters were being given until 2 p.m. to pack up their Gaza Liberation Zone and head out or face disciplinary measures.

Not surprisingly, 2 p.m. has come and gone, and the inmates are still running the asylum.

Someone bought high-visibility vests for the Columbia faculty, who locked arms around the student encampment to prevent any disruption.

At least they had the foresight to wear their COVID masks.

There are a whole lot of PhDs working at Starbucks who would love to fill those vacant positions. So the administration has no control over the student body or the faculty. They say they've been in "negotiations" all weekend. How about negotiating a new job?

Aren't they supposed to be in front of their laptops doing "remote learning" for those not wrapped up in this mess whose classes have been canceled?

But Columbia has already said it regrets calling in the NYPD once and they're not going to do it again. Who, exactly, was to clear out these clowns?

This isn't the only school where faculty have formed a protective ring around the student encampments.

We have to imagine there is at least one sane economics professor sitting in an empty classroom ready to teach.

***




