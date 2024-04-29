Columbia FACULTY Form Human Chain Around Pro-Hamas Encampment

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Monday about the occupation of the Columbia campus by Hamas sympathizers. She didn't have much to offer; the White House is letting universities handle these protests on their own.

Advertisement

We're not sure what's going on at Columbia. The administration said on Saturday that it would not be calling the police again to clear the encampment, saying it would be counterproductive and inflame tensions. But on Monday we heard that the protesters were being given until 2 p.m. to pack up their Gaza Liberation Zone and head out or face disciplinary measures.

Not surprisingly, 2 p.m. has come and gone, and the inmates are still running the asylum.

NOW: Students are encircling the Columbia University encampment as the 2 PM deadline to clear the encampment passes



Students remaining in the encampment have been told they will face disciplinary action if they remain in the encampment after 2 PM pic.twitter.com/3d3E7GL9om — katie smith (@probablyreadit) April 29, 2024

Someone bought high-visibility vests for the Columbia faculty, who locked arms around the student encampment to prevent any disruption.

Unbelievable. Columbia faculty lock arms to prevent police from clearing the encampment. Why do they still have jobs? pic.twitter.com/XrKlNCOx3q — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 29, 2024

NOW: Columbia University faculty link arms and form a wall in front of the entrance to the ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ as hundreds of students encircle the both lawns



Students remaining in the encampment were told they could face disciplinary action after 2PM pic.twitter.com/C1XRgHzs8b — katie smith (@probablyreadit) April 29, 2024

At least they had the foresight to wear their COVID masks.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2024

I'm seriously asking: why doesn't Columbia take action against them? Surely it's against school policy to shut down classes and block police from conducting lawful arrests on trespassers (half of whom aren't even Columbia students) — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 29, 2024

There are a whole lot of PhDs working at Starbucks who would love to fill those vacant positions. So the administration has no control over the student body or the faculty. They say they've been in "negotiations" all weekend. How about negotiating a new job?

Fire them all. — Get Off My Lawn (@GetOff_MyLawn) April 29, 2024

Because they can't be fired, just like government bureaucrats can't be fired. 😑 — lastcoinstanding (@LastCoinStandng) April 29, 2024

Just fire them all and rehire. So many good teachers that need promotions. — The Sean Mitchell (@TheSeanMitchell) April 29, 2024

Aren't they supposed to be in front of their laptops doing "remote learning" for those not wrapped up in this mess whose classes have been canceled?

NYPD will have zero issue clearing this wall of weakness — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 29, 2024

But Columbia has already said it regrets calling in the NYPD once and they're not going to do it again. Who, exactly, was to clear out these clowns?

Advertisement

Apparently they don’t want their jobs — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) April 29, 2024

The irony is, it will have ZERO effect on the situation in Gaza ... — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) April 29, 2024

Pretty sure they’re obstructing an official proceeding. 🤔 — Reality Czar (@TrollsafeDoors) April 29, 2024

If I were a parent of a child @Columbia he/she would be coming home and going to a different school. This school is compromised and has lost its way as an educational institution. — STC__STC__STC 🇺🇸 (@stcampbell01) April 29, 2024

I feel bad for kids who went to university to learn things. Their tuitions are being wasted on this bullshit. — UNDΘΘMΞD (@Undoomed) April 29, 2024

This entire school needs to fire 100% of its staff and start over. — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) April 29, 2024

That is a line of communist professors that the world can do without. — Jack Donovan (@ph2t3r) April 29, 2024

These people were hired BECAUSE of their far left views. Columbia could fire all of them but then they would barely have any professors left. Lie in the bed that you make. — Starlight (@Starlight89367) April 29, 2024

Because the student's parents pay for them to be there. — GoatFarmerBob (@RobertTheGoatPa) April 29, 2024

Pretty sure they haven't paused long enough to really give some thought to where the money comes from that pays their salaries. It's not just student aid. If their jobs were in jeopardy they'd be out of there so fast. Would love to see them fired. — Rachel E 🇺🇸 (@REPsmile) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

Oh but it *is* their jobs to do things like this... why are you surprised? They are in those institutions to create and sustain agitators for the disruption and destruction of our society. 'Education' is secondary to those goals, they've made this very clear. — CDR Max Peck 🇺🇸 (@CdrPeck) April 29, 2024

This isn't the only school where faculty have formed a protective ring around the student encampments.

We have to imagine there is at least one sane economics professor sitting in an empty classroom ready to teach.

***











