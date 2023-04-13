Starting to think Rep. Justin Jones of the now-infamous Tennessee Three has his own very real and dangerous agenda. Oh sure, he and the other two mouthbreathers (who have since both been exposed as fakes and opportunists) claimed to care about protecting our kids from gun violence BUT this video of Jones from the summer of 2020 tells a different story.

Ahem.

Gosh, he himself looks pretty damn violent to us.

Watch.

Video shows reinstated TN State Rep Justin Jones stopping cars and assaulting drivers in summer of 2020 https://t.co/9hBlYiesfN — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 13, 2023

Shocking.

From The Post Millennial:

Footage has been unearthed of disgraced Tennessee state representative Justin Jones stopping cars and assaulting drivers during summer protests outside of the state Capitol in 2020. Jones had claimed at the time that the narrative that he was violent was false. The footage proves otherwise. “They will try to push a false narrative portraying me as “violent” as a way to deflect from their own actions. They will suggest that I am out of order. That is their strategy. However, I’m hopeful for the chance to present our evidence in a transparent manner.” Jones tweeted.

As Marina says, see for yourself:

See for yourself pic.twitter.com/NfcLWFQ2z8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 13, 2023

Gosh, we feel shocked.

OK FINE, not really.

You got us.

Brother was set up by the white devil…..!!! or something. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) April 13, 2023

THERE ya’ go!

The worst people win elections because they’re the most motivated. When’s the last time you’ve seen a good person who enthusiastically ran for office? It doesn’t happen. — John J (@JohnJtheSane) April 13, 2023

Another racist Dem. — FancyNancy (@SagesMonya) April 13, 2023

Such an icon. Stunning and brave. — James Collett 🇬🇧 (@jameswcollett) April 13, 2023

Totally.

***

***

