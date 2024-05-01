Michael Moore Tells CNN 98 Percent of Student Protesters 'Don't Believe in Antisemitism'

CNN, for some reason, brought on Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore (it's been a while since that Oscar) to talk about the growing protests over the war in Gaza. Why him? We have no idea … it's CNN. He's probably on staff as a paid contributor.

We've seen videos from the student protests and they're not pretty. Students wrapped up in keffiyehs are literally saying, "We are Hamas." They're on video chanting "Burn Tel Aviv to the ground" and “Al Qassam make us proud, kill another soldier now." Moore, however, says that 98 percent of these protesters, who physically block Jewish students from entering campus, "don't believe in antisemitism." You know what? As long as we're making stuff up, how about claiming that the Palestinian people aren't antisemitic.

Michael Moore on @CNN: "98% of them [protesters] are not saying anything that's antisemitic because they don't believe in antisemitism, in part, because Palestinian people are Semites."



How to prove you know nothing about antisemitism while talking about antisemitism. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ci8xOqmhxG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 30, 2024

Antisemitism is hate of the Jewish people. (By definition)



And yes protests have been wildly antisemitic. — Moy Miz (@moymiz) April 30, 2024

This lie is an odd talking point that more people are parroting.



So odd. — Civil Intercourse (@CIntercourse) April 30, 2024

Holy shit....Michael Moore can't be actually believing what's he's saying here, can he? Is he that delusional? — James Gavsie (@JamesGavsie) April 30, 2024

I never liked the word antisemitism anyway. Let's not call these people antisemites anymore, but simply and honestly what they are: Jew-haters! — Gerd Buurmann (@Buurmann) April 30, 2024

The problem is they really believe it. I was in a small group of Jews and Muslims (and it absolutely could have been any other group of these protestors) and what I got out of it was, “these protests are not antisemitic they are just against Zionism.” That said it all. — Todd Richman (@toddrichman) May 1, 2024

Yup, redefine the word. That makes you right. — Andy Uzick (@AndyUzick) May 1, 2024

I'd love to see him define "Palestinian" as well as it is not a ethnic, religious, racial, or cultural group. It's just a word that a bunch of Leftists and Pan-Arab nationalists invented in the 1960s to give a sense of legitimacy to a people that had none. — The Comedian (@The__Comedian__) May 1, 2024

The ignorance both display is astounding. What's worse though, is @Kaitlin does not challenge his lies. This is the worst kind of yellow journalism and both she and @CNN should be ashamed and taken to task. — Howard Goldman (@HowardG03818614) April 30, 2024

Why is Michael Moore still relevant? — Robby Rocket (@RobbyRocket_) May 1, 2024

The claim that Palestinian people don’t believe in antisemitism, “in part, because Palestinian people are Semites”, is a classic device actually used by antisemites to gaslight Jews. Try harder Michael Moore. — JackC (@JackC28051949) April 30, 2024

Ah, the old "semite" semantics, the last resort of the ignorant — Dan Israel (@DanIsraelMusic) April 30, 2024

Also don’t forget Islamists can’t be homophobic cause Muslims are also HOMO-Sapiens — Gilad Ronen 🇸🇨🍌 (@Baconnaise_) May 1, 2024

Palestinians who say they want to kill every Jew and the college domestic terrorists who've said 'Go back to the gas chambers'. Yeah, you're really convincing us here, Michael Moore. — Blue Eye (@BlueEyePhotogr1) April 30, 2024

Nice pushback there from CNN. Why they still have Moore on speed dial is a mystery.

***