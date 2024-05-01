Michael Moore Tells CNN 98 Percent of Student Protesters 'Don't Believe in Antisemitism'

Antisemitism? Cenk Uygur Goes on Epic Rant About Jewish Power Over Media and...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 01, 2024
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

CNN, for some reason, brought on Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore (it's been a while since that Oscar) to talk about the growing protests over the war in Gaza. Why him? We have no idea … it's CNN. He's probably on staff as a paid contributor.

Advertisement

We've seen videos from the student protests and they're not pretty. Students wrapped up in keffiyehs are literally saying, "We are Hamas." They're on video chanting "Burn Tel Aviv to the ground" and “Al Qassam make us proud, kill another soldier now." Moore, however, says that 98 percent of these protesters, who physically block Jewish students from entering campus, "don't believe in antisemitism." You know what? As long as we're making stuff up, how about claiming that the Palestinian people aren't antisemitic.

Nice pushback there from CNN. Why they still have Moore on speed dial is a mystery.

***

