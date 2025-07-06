BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About TX Flood Victims

We have to start with some background on this story before we get to the good part.

Last night, Libs of TikTok exposed a Leftist who was mad at people who donated to the ongoing search and rescue efforts in Texas, which saw horrific flooding on the Fourth of July.

Advertisement

Why?

Because the victims -- including children -- are white.

WATCH:

Tiktoker blasts people who are donating and helping find the missing girls in Texas. Her reason is because the girls are White and “they’re deporting your family members.”



This is one of the sickest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cX78qRUOZr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2025

In no world are these girls, who were at summer camp, deporting anyone. Nor did they vote for President Trump or Greg Abbott.

This is one of the worst comments we've seen from the Left about the flooding, and that's quite the accomplishment because the Left has been absolutely vile.

She was identified as Sade Perkins:

The woman speaking is Sade Perkins.



Sade Perkins is the Market Manager of Freedmen's Town Farmers Market and a Non-Resident Fellow at Princeton University.



She serves on the Board of Directors for Houston Food Insecurity in Houston, TX. (Receipts in the thread.) pic.twitter.com/kRfdM1IuUP — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 6, 2025

Princeton. That checks out.

Most of the time, I think the whole cancel culture thing is stupid and overreactionary. But someone who would say something like this deserves some public shaming. And by some, I mean A LOT. https://t.co/Mcc9R54gMG — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) July 6, 2025

Well, you got your wish, because the Houston Mayor's office has removed this woman from her position with the city's Food Insecurity Board:

BREAKING: Houston Mayor’s office says this woman is being permanently removed from Houston’s Food Insecurity Board immediately https://t.co/YRmSbL0KqV pic.twitter.com/wjxOkWiMzd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2025

Here's the post from the Houston Mayor's office:

Statement from the Mayor’s Office

“The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing. 🧵 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) July 6, 2025

The individual who made these statements is not a City of Houston employee. She was appointed to the City’s Food Insecurity Board by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, and her term expired in January 2025.

(continued) — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) July 6, 2025

Mayor John Whitmire will not reappoint her and is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board.”

# — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) July 6, 2025

Good for Mayor Whitmire.

She is pure evil and deserves to be fired. No place in politics for this DEMON! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) July 6, 2025

It takes a special kind of darkness to say that about anyone, but especially children.

Kicking someone off the Food Insecurity Board isn’t leadership it’s censorship. If the mayor’s office is removing individuals based on opinions rather than performance, it raises serious concerns about political bias and intolerance.



Food insecurity is a real issue affecting… — Fatima Khan (@Fatima_Khatun01) July 6, 2025

Advertisement

No, it's not censorship.

And if food insecurity is such an issue, why was Perkins complaining about flood victims instead of, you know, doing her job?

An absolute trash human being. Why are liberals so callous? Do they even care about the lives lost or are they secretly thrilled that they can twist more untruth into the actual existing facts? https://t.co/API9xCUaDy — Suzy 🇺🇲 ⚾️ 🏞 🏜 (@suzq0818) July 6, 2025

They need people to suffer so they can score political points.

"I know I'm probably gonna get canceled for this." FAFO. Bye Felisha! https://t.co/q0Nm2UU9Ty — Investigate EVERYONE (@Deplorabruh) July 6, 2025

And cancelled she was.