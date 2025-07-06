VIP
The Future Looks Bright for Female Athletes
Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the...
NC Governor Vetoes Bill That Barred Taxpayer Funded Gender Reassignment Surgeries for INMA...
Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for...
Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An...
The Hill Spins Justice Brown Jackson's Dislike of Jurisprudence Into an 'Independent Strea...
Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record...
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed...
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a...
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...
Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Crater...
'Remotely Like This': Lawrence Summers Sounds the Alarm About Deficits and Debts

BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About TX Flood Victims

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 06, 2025

We have to start with some background on this story before we get to the good part.

Last night, Libs of TikTok exposed a Leftist who was mad at people who donated to the ongoing search and rescue efforts in Texas, which saw horrific flooding on the Fourth of July.

Advertisement

Why?

Because the victims -- including children -- are white.

WATCH:

In no world are these girls, who were at summer camp, deporting anyone. Nor did they vote for President Trump or Greg Abbott.

This is one of the worst comments we've seen from the Left about the flooding, and that's quite the accomplishment because the Left has been absolutely vile.

She was identified as Sade Perkins:

Princeton. That checks out.

Well, you got your wish, because the Houston Mayor's office has removed this woman from her position with the city's Food Insecurity Board:

Recommended

Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the Tragedy in Texas
Eric V.
Advertisement

Here's the post from the Houston Mayor's office:

Good for Mayor Whitmire.

It takes a special kind of darkness to say that about anyone, but especially children.

Advertisement

No, it's not censorship.

And if food insecurity is such an issue, why was Perkins complaining about flood victims instead of, you know, doing her job?

They need people to suffer so they can score political points.

And cancelled she was.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP LIBS OF TIKTOK TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the Tragedy in Texas
Eric V.
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for Cheap Shot at Trump
Amy Curtis
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An Immigrant Story'
Grateful Calvin
Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record STRAIGHT on NWS, Texas Flooding
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the Tragedy in Texas Eric V.
Advertisement